Sponsored By
Dakota Farmer

Herd dispersal a chance for redirectionHerd dispersal a chance for redirection

For Flying V Angus of Cleaveland, N.D., dispersal of breeding stock brings opportunity.

Sarah McNaughton

December 13, 2023

2 Min Read
Vandeberghe family with industry staff
FAMILY BUSINESS: The Vandeberghe family gather with auction staff before the dispersal sale at Kist Livestock in Mandan, N.D. From left are Larry Cotton; Terry Crenshaw; auctioneers Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs; Kelsey, Alexis, Paul and Lori Vandeberghe; and Rod Geppert. photos by Sarah McNaughton

“Total herd dispersal.” Seeing such an announcement for a dispersal sale in the livestock industry can immediately bring the worst to mind, such as a business closing due to a death in the family.

For Flying V Angus and the Vandeberghe family of Cleveland, N.D., a herd dispersal sale is, instead, a redirection for their ranch’s long history of excellence. Paul and Lori along with daughters Alexis and Kelsey are all active members on the ranch, as it has been a family operation since its origination in 1960.

The parents’ physical health and their daughters being in college were two considerations for the herd dispersal. “Expansion isn’t something we’re interested in anymore, so we are choosing to eliminate some work and stress by running our commercial herd into the future,” Paul explains.

The Flying V Angus program focuses on traits most important to its customers: cattle that are sound, fertile and efficient. With a focus on balancing expected progeny differences, visual appeal and preservation of Angus attributes, the Vandeberghes created a herd that withstands the test of time.

Focus on the good

“We’ve been in the business for over 65 years,” Paul says during the sale at Kist Livestock in Mandan, N.D. “We’ve been doing all the genomics on these animals over the years. These are all tame cows, and docility is a big thing for us.”

The well-rounded program pushed the family into implementing their embryo transfer program, allowing for faster herd growth with top genetics. Their management can be seen through the proper structures and muscle growth in their cattle.

Alexis and Kelsey are active in the purebred Angus industry, both participating in the National Junior Angus Association. Their achievements include 2023 National Junior Angus Show Champion bred and owned carcass steer, and 2022 and 2021 NJAS Champion and Reserve Champion bred and owned carcass steers. Kelsey is currently the North Dakota Angus Queen, with Alexis serving in this role in 2020.

Sale day offered more than 300 head, sold as pairs, calves and cows. Bidders came in person to find new genetics for their herd, as well as online through Live Auctions.

Paul Vandeberghe points out his family

SALE TIME: Paul Vandeberghe (center) points out his family while introducing their herd for the sale.

“We went through pretty extensively any cows that had issues stayed home,” Paul says. “We left old cows at home, so these are the best of the best.”

The Vandeberghe family’s herd legacy went to Angus operations around the region, with the top-selling bull, heifer and spring pair staying in North Dakota. Sale auctioneers were Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins.  Now, the family’s focus shifts to managing their commercial herd with the same excellence.

About the Author(s)

Sarah McNaughton

Sarah McNaughton

Editor, Dakota Farmer, Farm Progress

Sarah McNaughton of Bismarck, N.D., has been editor of Dakota Farmer since 2021. Before working at Farm Progress, she was an NDSU 4-H Extension agent in Cass County, N.D. Prior to that, she was a farm and ranch reporter at KFGO Radio in Fargo.

McNaughton is a graduate of North Dakota State University, with a bachelor’s degree in ag communications and a master’s in Extension education and youth development.

She is involved in agriculture in both her professional and personal life, as a member of North Dakota Agri-Women, Agriculture Communicators Network Sigma Alpha Professional Agriculture Sorority Alumni and Professional Women in Agri-business. As a life-long 4-H’er, she is a regular volunteer for North Dakota 4-H programs and events.

In her free time, she is an avid backpacker and hiker, and can be found most summer weekends at rodeos around the Midwest.

See more from Sarah McNaughton
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

33°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 36º

Night 24º

4.54 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Life
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 12, 2023

Dec 12, 2023

wheat, corn, soybeans
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, Dec. 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 11, 2023

Dec 11, 2023

Farm Progress America, December 8, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 8, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 8, 2023

Dec 8, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW