“Total herd dispersal.” Seeing such an announcement for a dispersal sale in the livestock industry can immediately bring the worst to mind, such as a business closing due to a death in the family.

For Flying V Angus and the Vandeberghe family of Cleveland, N.D., a herd dispersal sale is, instead, a redirection for their ranch’s long history of excellence. Paul and Lori along with daughters Alexis and Kelsey are all active members on the ranch, as it has been a family operation since its origination in 1960.

The parents’ physical health and their daughters being in college were two considerations for the herd dispersal. “Expansion isn’t something we’re interested in anymore, so we are choosing to eliminate some work and stress by running our commercial herd into the future,” Paul explains.

The Flying V Angus program focuses on traits most important to its customers: cattle that are sound, fertile and efficient. With a focus on balancing expected progeny differences, visual appeal and preservation of Angus attributes, the Vandeberghes created a herd that withstands the test of time.

Focus on the good

“We’ve been in the business for over 65 years,” Paul says during the sale at Kist Livestock in Mandan, N.D. “We’ve been doing all the genomics on these animals over the years. These are all tame cows, and docility is a big thing for us.”

The well-rounded program pushed the family into implementing their embryo transfer program, allowing for faster herd growth with top genetics. Their management can be seen through the proper structures and muscle growth in their cattle.

Alexis and Kelsey are active in the purebred Angus industry, both participating in the National Junior Angus Association. Their achievements include 2023 National Junior Angus Show Champion bred and owned carcass steer, and 2022 and 2021 NJAS Champion and Reserve Champion bred and owned carcass steers. Kelsey is currently the North Dakota Angus Queen, with Alexis serving in this role in 2020.

Sale day offered more than 300 head, sold as pairs, calves and cows. Bidders came in person to find new genetics for their herd, as well as online through Live Auctions.

SALE TIME: Paul Vandeberghe (center) points out his family while introducing their herd for the sale.

“We went through pretty extensively any cows that had issues stayed home,” Paul says. “We left old cows at home, so these are the best of the best.”

The Vandeberghe family’s herd legacy went to Angus operations around the region, with the top-selling bull, heifer and spring pair staying in North Dakota. Sale auctioneers were Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins. Now, the family’s focus shifts to managing their commercial herd with the same excellence.