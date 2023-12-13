Suppose you take a dream vacation and walk into your hotel room. There on your bed, nestled against the pillow, is a petite box tied with a bow that contains individually wrapped gourmet chocolates. “Exquisite” barely describes them. They surely came from Holland, Switzerland or another European bastion of fine chocolates.

If the label says Ghyslain Chocolatier, they were made by one of the world’s most-recognized chocolatiers. But they were crafted under expert eyes with deft hands in a compact operation in Union City, Ind., not Europe. Macarons and certain kinds of bread and pastries are also made there. Ghyslain Chocolatier boosts commerce in rural Randolph County.

“People are surprised to find a global business in a small town,” explains Tom Chalfant, Red Key, Ind. Chalfant, named an Indiana Master Farmer in 2023, has served Randolph County in various leadership capacities. Recently, he arranged a tour of the chocolate business. Leslie Brewer, inside salesperson, led the tour.

Why Union City?

Ghyslain Maurais, president and artist behind Ghyslain Chocolatier, didn’t set out to make fine chocolate and French pastries. Instead, the Quebec native began working in the field to fund his architectural education. Finding his passion, he switched careers, trained, and later was head chef for Quebec Delegations in New York and London, and pastry and executive chef at various first-class hotels.

While serving as chef at the Inn of Versailles in Ohio, he met his future wife, Susan, whose hometown is Union City. Susan is a descendant of Frank Miller, who founded Frank Miller Lumber Co., a large sawmill and retail lumber operation. In fact, she is still involved in ownership and management of the business.

Ghyslain Chocolatier was established in 1998. The two primary lines are chocolates and French pastries.

Art and business

Hand-painted designs adorn nearly every piece of chocolate. Yet Ghyslain Chocolatier is also a business, using machines when necessary to complete more mundane tasks and creating profit margin. The machine that fills the macaroons, purchased recently, is an example.

Pablo Rodriguez, general manager and a chef himself, says the $80,000 investment drastically reduced labor requirements for filling chocolates. These chocolates are sold locally, but also are shipped to hotels and restaurants across the country.

The machine was added to keep up with demand and hold down costs, he explains. Rodriguez says it paid for itself in efficiencies gained within just a few months.

To learn more about Ghyslain Chocolatier, visit ghyslain.com.