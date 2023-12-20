Sponsored By
Farmer-leaders tackle issues facing Minnesota’s wheat producers.

December 20, 2023

A close-up of wheat in a field
MOVING AHEAD: Minnesota’s farmer-led wheat organizations are moving ahead to meet the demands of the changing landscape for their growers. Farm Progress

The Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers and the Minnesota Wheat Research and Promotion Council are convening to discuss the strategic directions of the two organizations to meet the demands of the ever-changing wheat landscape.

“We want to take our due diligence and make sure we are setting a path that best represents the interests of the wheat growers we serve,” says Tim Dufault, chair of MWRPC.

As part of that direction, the two boards met Dec. 12 to engage in strategic planning as well as to discuss the shared executive director position, which is vacant after Charlie Vogel, who served as executive director since 2019, left the position effective Nov. 30.

“We thank Charlie for his time spent at Minnesota Wheat representing the interests of our wheat producers,” Dufault says. “We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Vogel departs to become the new advancement director for St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and School in Thief River Falls, Minn.

“During his time with Minnesota Wheat, Charlie did an excellent job of building relationships with other organizations in the industry,” MAWG President Mike Gunderson says. “We are appreciative of his time with us.”

Coreen Berdahl will serve as interim executive director for the two organizations until the boards have made a strategic plan and set the direction for a new leader to carry out.

Source: MWRPC and MAWG

