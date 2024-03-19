indiana Prairie Farmer Logo

Raven, part of CNH, makes affordable equipment available for teaching high-tech agriculture concepts.

Tom J. Bechman, Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer

March 19, 2024

FFA members looking at a Case IH skid steer on display at a trade show
TEACHING NEXT GENERATION: The primary goal behind the Raven in the Classroom program is educating the next generation of producers about precision technology. CNH

The Raven in the Classroom program brings hands-on demonstrations to 4-H, FFA, secondary and postsecondary ag students across the U.S. Through this partnership with local dealers and educational institutions, Raven, a brand of CNH, provides learning experiences that line up with STEM education. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and the concept is promoted in education circles throughout the U.S. today.

This one-of-a-kind promotion gives all qualifying education institutions 50% off list price on any Raven portfolio product when the institution works with its local Case IH, New Holland or Raven dealer to purchase and install. Raven tested how the program would be received through a pilot program. Based on positive reports, the program is moving forward across the U.S.

“Giving the next generation hands-on tools to learn about ag tech is simply the right thing to do,” says Ben Sheldon, sales manager with Raven. “As we venture into more complex technologies such as artificial intelligence, known as AI, and machine learning, we need people who understand the technology to use it, support it and continue developing it.

“If we don’t educate the next generation to understand and support it, we limit the progress that innovators like Raven are making to support a growing world.”

Future ag tech success

“The best possible outcome for educators and dealers is to inspire one student to get involved in ag technology,” Sheldon says. “This sets up the ag industry for success down the road. If that student someday manages the family farm, they will have a shorter learning curve when it comes to advanced technologies. That student could eventually decide to work at their local dealer in the future as a tech expert, or they may even work with companies like CNH to design the next technology solutions.”

To date, Raven has served 11 different educational partners in eight U.S. states through the pilot program. The goal of the program is to allow a diverse set of students to learn and experience the value of different precision technologies.

You can find a series of how-to videos explaining how to work with precision technology equipment online, Sheldon says. You also can access helpful learning tools online. For questions on eligibility for the Raven in the Classroom program, inquire within your local Raven dealership.

Information from Raven contributed to this article.

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

