The Raven in the Classroom program brings hands-on demonstrations to 4-H, FFA, secondary and postsecondary ag students across the U.S. Through this partnership with local dealers and educational institutions, Raven, a brand of CNH, provides learning experiences that line up with STEM education. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and the concept is promoted in education circles throughout the U.S. today.

This one-of-a-kind promotion gives all qualifying education institutions 50% off list price on any Raven portfolio product when the institution works with its local Case IH, New Holland or Raven dealer to purchase and install. Raven tested how the program would be received through a pilot program. Based on positive reports, the program is moving forward across the U.S.

“Giving the next generation hands-on tools to learn about ag tech is simply the right thing to do,” says Ben Sheldon, sales manager with Raven. “As we venture into more complex technologies such as artificial intelligence, known as AI, and machine learning, we need people who understand the technology to use it, support it and continue developing it.

“If we don’t educate the next generation to understand and support it, we limit the progress that innovators like Raven are making to support a growing world.”

Future ag tech success

“The best possible outcome for educators and dealers is to inspire one student to get involved in ag technology,” Sheldon says. “This sets up the ag industry for success down the road. If that student someday manages the family farm, they will have a shorter learning curve when it comes to advanced technologies. That student could eventually decide to work at their local dealer in the future as a tech expert, or they may even work with companies like CNH to design the next technology solutions.”

To date, Raven has served 11 different educational partners in eight U.S. states through the pilot program. The goal of the program is to allow a diverse set of students to learn and experience the value of different precision technologies.

You can find a series of how-to videos explaining how to work with precision technology equipment online, Sheldon says. You also can access helpful learning tools online. For questions on eligibility for the Raven in the Classroom program, inquire within your local Raven dealership.

Information from Raven contributed to this article.