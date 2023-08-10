Building from last year’s success, the Farm Next program will be highlighted at the 2023 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., August 29-31, 2023. Pivot Bio and Farm Progress have partnered for a second year to identify new innovations in the industry and provide a voice for these startups through the program.

This year, nine companies were selected to present their ideas to a panel of judges on the Farm Next program, currently featured on a series of special programs on RFD-TV from July 10 through August 21, 2023. Hosted by Max Armstrong, each episode features three companies – judged by a panel of three and voted on by viewers. Semi-finalists advance to another round with a deeper dive of their business, where a grand prize winner is decided, winning $50,000.

The nine companies include new technologies to improve crop management, grain drying, livestock management, manure management and more. To learn more about the startups and watch episodes, visit farmnext.com.

You can visit all nine innovators at the Farm Progress Show, next to the Pivot Bio exhibit. To learn more about the Farm Progress Show and purchase tickets, visit farmprogressshow.com. Those purchasing advance tickets online receive a discount of $5 per adult ticket.