Farm Progress

New innovations featured in Farm Next Program at 2023 Farm Progress ShowNew innovations featured in Farm Next Program at 2023 Farm Progress Show

Farm Progress, Pivot Bio partner to identify startups cultivating the agriculture industry.

Compiled by staff

August 10, 2023

1 Min Read
Farm Next innovation

Building from last year’s success, the Farm Next program will be highlighted at the 2023 Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., August 29-31, 2023. Pivot Bio and Farm Progress have partnered for a second year to identify new innovations in the industry and provide a voice for these startups through the program. 

This year, nine companies were selected to present their ideas to a panel of judges on the Farm Next program, currently featured on a series of special programs on RFD-TV from July 10 through August 21, 2023. Hosted by Max Armstrong, each episode features three companies – judged by a panel of three and voted on by viewers. Semi-finalists advance to another round with a deeper dive of their business, where a grand prize winner is decided, winning $50,000.

The nine companies include new technologies to improve crop management, grain drying, livestock management, manure management and more. To learn more about the startups and watch episodes, visit farmnext.com.

You can visit all nine innovators at the Farm Progress Show, next to the Pivot Bio exhibit. To learn more about the Farm Progress Show and purchase tickets, visit farmprogressshow.com. Those purchasing advance tickets online receive a discount of $5 per adult ticket.

About the Author(s)

Compiled by staff

Compiled by staff

See more from Compiled by staff
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

73°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 82º

Night 71º

8.51 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023Farm Progress America, August 10, 2023
Aug 10, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023Farm Progress America, August 9, 2023
Aug 9, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 8, 2023
Crops
Farm Progress America, August 8, 2023Farm Progress America, August 8, 2023
Aug 8, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE