Minimize chemical waste when spraying

Hi-Tech Farming: Eliminate time spent flushing booms with this new option.

Tom J. Bechman

January 10, 2024

An illustration showing how spray solution flows through a crop sprayer
HOW IT WORKS: This schematic illustrates how spray solution flows with the help of BoomLoop from Ag Leader. Ag Leader

What is the least pleasant part of spraying? Flushing booms likely ranks near the top. It’s also a top culprit in wasting chemicals. Ag Leader, Ames, Iowa, introduces BoomLoop, a complete recirculation solution for sprayers.

Spokespeople note that BoomLoop replaces existing boom ends, creating a streamlined path for product back to the tank — no more dead spots and fewer chances for product buildup in the lines. It also automates priming the boom without spraying product on the ground.

Automatic sequencing ensures the entire boom is fully primed or flushed, even if it is folded. Recirculation can happen during transport. Set the process to occur automatically while you’re not spraying, or control it manually.

BoomLoop works with sprayers equipped with the RightSpot nozzle-by-nozzle control system. It integrates seamlessly into Ag Leader’s InCommand 1200 display. Visit agleader.com.

A digital screen with Ag Leader's BoomLoop program

AUTOMATIC OR MANUAL: Set the program so that recirculation happens on its own with Ag Leader’s new BoomLoop system. Or you can direct it manually, if you prefer. (Ag Leader)

Algorithm selects soybean varieties

Scratching your head over which soybean varieties to plant where? If you plant Xitavo soybean seed from BASF, let new Xarvio SeedSelect technology place varieties using an algorithm derived from plot trial field research. The algorithm uses local topographic features and soil attributes, coupled with variety-specific yield-building characteristics to match varieties with fields.

“With Xarvio SeedSelect, retailers gain access to prescriptive variety selection and field placement, endeavoring to confidently improve growers’ yield potential from the very first year,” says Amy Pawlick, digital farming manager for BASF. Visit xarvio.com.

Always-on GPS corrections

Trimble claims an industry first with out-of-the-box availability for its new integrated Precise Point Positioning solution. It combines Trimble CenterPoint RTX with the Trimble NAV-900 GNSS receiver. That provides always-on CenterPoint RTX corrections that are near 2-centimeter accuracy, delivered by satellite through subscription.

Olivier Casabianca, vice president of Trimble Positioning Services, says growers will see return on their investment without risk, saving hassle, time and money. Visit trimble.com.

More connections

Anyone who uses AFS Connect from CNH Industrial or MyPLM Connect from New Holland can now allow them to interact with the Agrimatics Libra Cart system or Agrimatics Cloud Service. A new partnership allows integration of these systems.

Libra Cart is a mobile-based grain cart scale and harvest management system. Equipped with the right hardware, wireless communications are enabled via Bluetooth. Stream field and crop data from your AFS Connect or MyPLM Connect platform into the Libra Cart app. Visit cnhindustrial.com or agrimatics.com.

Protect against corn rootworm

Amvac positioned BioWake for Corn and BioWake for Soybeans as biological seed lubricants that also enhance nutrient uptake, root growth and resilience to stress. Now it introduces BioWake Prime, available in a co-pack with BioWake for Corn.

BioWake Prime is a U.S. EPA-registered bioinsecticide, coupled with New Leaf Symbiotics’ microbial PPFM technology. Spokespersons say BioWake Prime activates corn’s self-defenses against corn rootworm. Visit amvac.com.

Pest fighters

Spokespersons for Streamline Ag announce that Gutwein Seed Services, Rensselaer, Ind., will carry their new TuneUp+ planter box delivery system with Bio-Capsule Technology. Streamline Ag sees this as a game-changing advancement in biological pest suppression.

Rootworm and nematode microbials can be included in seed treatments, along with talc and graphite. Visit streamline-ag.com.

About the Author(s)

Tom J. Bechman

Tom J. Bechman

Editor, Indiana Prairie Farmer, Farm Progress

Tom J. Bechman is editor of Indiana Prairie Farmer. He joined Farm Progress in 1981 as a field editor, first writing stories to help farmers adjust to a difficult harvest after a tough weather year. His goal today is the same — writing stories that help farmers adjust to a changing environment in a profitable manner.

Bechman knows about Indiana agriculture because he grew up on a small dairy farm and worked with young farmers as a vocational agriculture teacher and FFA advisor before joining Farm Progress. He works closely with Purdue University specialists, Indiana Farm Bureau and commodity groups to cover cutting-edge issues affecting farmers. He specializes in writing crop stories with a focus on obtaining the highest and most economical yields possible.

Tom and his wife, Carla, have four children: Allison, Ashley, Daniel and Kayla, plus eight grandchildren. They raise produce for the food pantry and house 4-H animals for the grandkids on their small acreage near Franklin, Ind.

Tom J. Bechman
