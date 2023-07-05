Michigan is getting a good chuck of the $42.45 billion allocated by the federal government for the “Internet for All” program.

The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has allocated $1,559,362,479 to high-speed internet grants in Michigan. Funding was awarded to all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five territories to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed internet service to everyone in America.

This “Internet for All” initiative included in the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program from the Biden administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law says in an overview, “High-speed internet access isn't a luxury. It’s needed to fully engage in the economy, and it helps ensure public safety and the health of our nation. Unfortunately, too many in America lack access to affordable, reliable high-speed internet.”

Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said, “What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed internet service now — you will now.”

The investment, Raimondo said, will increase competitiveness and spur economic growth across the country for years to come by connecting people to the digital economy, manufacturing fiber-optic cable in America, and create good-paying jobs building internet infrastructure.

The BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks.

Eligible entities began submitting their initial proposals starting July 1. Once NTIA approves a proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, entities will be permitted to request access to at least 20% of their allocated funds.

Details related to the allocation are available on InternetForAll.Gov.

Source: Broadband USA