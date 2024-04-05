Missouri Ruralist logo

Montag and Red Barn Solutions are offering a free trial of the Harvest Seeder this fall for Missouri soybean growers.

Mindy Ward, Editor, Missouri Ruralist

April 5, 2024

2 Min Read
A drone flying over a field dispersing cover crop seeds
LIFTOFF: Drones are growing in popularity for chemical applications across farm fields, but it’s been a slower adoption for seeding cover crops. That may change with the help of research from Missouri Soybeans and the University of Missouri. Missouri Soybeans

Putting cover crop seed down at harvest may be easier than you think.

The Harvest Seeder from Red Barn Solutions uses Montag’s 2108 air seeder to evenly seed cover crops at harvest. With one pass, farmers can provide seed-to-soil contact, along with chaff mulching that improves seed germination.

After testing the Harvest Seeder last fall at Missouri Soybeans Bay Farm Research Facility, company officials are offering it to Missouri farmers for the upcoming fall seeding season.

During a cover crops field day, Mark Bloom, territory manager for Montag, announced that the company — along with product developer Red Barn Solutions — is extending the opportunity for soybean growers to test out a Harvest Seeder on their own farm this fall.

“It is available at no cost, no obligation,” he said. “You can run over as many acres as you wish this coming fall. We want you to decide what is the best method of cover crops seeding on [the] farm and most economical.”

Red Barn Solutions - Close up of hoses and shield mount on the back of a soybean header

UP CLOSE: The hoses and shield mount on the backside of the soybean header. Seed will drop out of the tubes, hit the shield and land in the crop residue.

Bloom says farmers should look at the coverage and the cost of cover crop seeding. His breakdown finds:

  • custom application — from $14 to $19 per acre

  • farmer-owned box drill — (fuel, labor and maintenance) $10 per acre

  • Montag Harvest Seeder — 47 cents per acre

“There’s your opportunity,” Bloom adds.

Related:What does future of cover crop seeding look like?

Company representatives will deliver and install the system, and even remove it when seeding is complete.

One caveat: Farmers must have a John Deere S combine.

If you are interested in this free trial, contact Bloom, Montag territory manager, at [email protected] or 712-298-0397, or Dan Puck, Red Barn Solutions, at [email protected] or 712-790-9587. The number of growers in Missouri is limited.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

36°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 53º

Night 35º

2.68 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 5, 2024

Apr 5, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 4, 2024

Apr 4, 2024

Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024
Farm Progress America, April 3, 2024

Apr 3, 2024

Recent Headlines
Feb 22 - Feb 24, 2024
The New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast since 1985.
LEARN MORE