The Nebraska Soybean Board is proud to announce the upcoming 2024 Summer Soybean Institute, which invites 20 middle school and high school educators to delve into the fascinating world of soybeans.

Hosted by the University of Nebraska College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, in collaboration with local teacher-leader collaboratives, this enriching institute will be held May 29-30 and July 16-18.

SSI aims to equip teachers with the necessary tools to instill a passion for soybeans in their students by delving into the intricacies of the Nebraska soybean story. Facilitated by content experts from CASNR, the Nebraska Soybean Board and local teacher-leader collaboratives, participants will engage in sessions designed to cultivate systematic thinking and foster a comprehensive understanding of soybeans as a system.

Participants have the option to attend sessions at either the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, or the FEWS2 Hub on East Campus at UNL in Lincoln.

Registration to participate is already closed for 2024. Teachers who complete all five days of the institute will receive a stipend of $1,050, along with a $250 lesson plan implementation bonus and up to a $1,000 supply budget to further enrich their classrooms.

The program teams for both locations include faculty members and experts from various departments within CASNR. SSI is made possible through the support of the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension.

UNL Weed Management Field Day

The annual UNL Weed Management Field Day is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Harvard, Neb.

The day will include on-site demonstrations of new technologies and herbicides for weed control in soybeans and sorghum, and demonstrations of herbicides for weed control in corn. A free noon lunch and UNL Dairy Store ice cream are available to participants. The event is free, but registration is required.

Learn more at agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.

All about goats

“The cycle of a goat dairy or meat operation” is the title of a series of online educational sessions set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, with in-person sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays in Palmyra and Surprise, Neb., from April 4 through Nov. 7.

These sessions are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs. For more information, visit cfra.org/events or call 402-380-7006.