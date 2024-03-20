Nebraska Farmer Logo

Nebraska Notebook: UNL Weed Management Field Day set for June; goat dairy and meat operation online sessions planned.

Curt Arens, Editor, Nebraska Farmer

March 20, 2024

soybean plant
SUMMER SOYBEANS: Twenty teachers will be attending the Summer Soybean Institute at two locations this summer, learning from the experts about the power of soybeans. The programs are supported by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board. Curt Arens

The Nebraska Soybean Board is proud to announce the upcoming 2024 Summer Soybean Institute, which invites 20 middle school and high school educators to delve into the fascinating world of soybeans.

Hosted by the University of Nebraska College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, in collaboration with local teacher-leader collaboratives, this enriching institute will be held May 29-30 and July 16-18.

SSI aims to equip teachers with the necessary tools to instill a passion for soybeans in their students by delving into the intricacies of the Nebraska soybean story. Facilitated by content experts from CASNR, the Nebraska Soybean Board and local teacher-leader collaboratives, participants will engage in sessions designed to cultivate systematic thinking and foster a comprehensive understanding of soybeans as a system.

Participants have the option to attend sessions at either the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center in North Platte, or the FEWS2 Hub on East Campus at UNL in Lincoln.

Registration to participate is already closed for 2024. Teachers who complete all five days of the institute will receive a stipend of $1,050, along with a $250 lesson plan implementation bonus and up to a $1,000 supply budget to further enrich their classrooms.

The program teams for both locations include faculty members and experts from various departments within CASNR. SSI is made possible through the support of the Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Extension.

UNL Weed Management Field Day

The annual UNL Weed Management Field Day is set for 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 at South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Harvard, Neb.

The day will include on-site demonstrations of new technologies and herbicides for weed control in soybeans and sorghum, and demonstrations of herbicides for weed control in corn. A free noon lunch and UNL Dairy Store ice cream are available to participants. The event is free, but registration is required.

Learn more at agronomy.unl.edu/fieldday.

All about goats

“The cycle of a goat dairy or meat operation” is the title of a series of online educational sessions set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, with in-person sessions from 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays in Palmyra and Surprise, Neb., from April 4 through Nov. 7.

These sessions are sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs. For more information, visit cfra.org/events or call 402-380-7006.

Read more about:

Goats

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
