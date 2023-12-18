Farm Progress is pleased to announce Holly Spangler, Senior Editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress, has been presented with the Excellence in Media Award by the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA). The honor underscores her significant contributions to the soybean industry.

This award was given at the ISA Impact Awards Banquet on November 28, hosted in Bloomington, Illinois. The event was an opportunity for industry stakeholders to acknowledge Spangler's important work, which has been instrumental in fostering the growth and sustainability of soybean farming in the state.

Spangler's commitment and service have been paramount to the industry’s progress, earning her this well-deserved recognition. Out of many esteemed individuals honored on that night, Holly's contributions emerged as particularly impactful.

Upon receiving the award, Spangler said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by a group like the Illinois Soybean Association because as a fellow farmer, it feels like a recognition by my peers. And it’s a testament of our editorial team’s dedication to excellence, as we tell every story of agricultural growth and sustainability.”

Mike Wilson, Senior Executive Editor at Farm Progress, echoed the sentiment. "Holly's relentless commitment and notable efforts have contributed greatly to getting us where we are today in the industry. We are immensely proud of her."

For more information about the ISA Achievement Awards, visit ilsoy.org/achievement-awards.