Sponsored By
Farm Progress

Editor Holly Spangler honored with Illinois Soybean Association Achievement AwardEditor Holly Spangler honored with Illinois Soybean Association Achievement Award

December 18, 2023

1 Min Read
Holly Spangler, Senior Editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress
Holly Spangler, Senior Editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress, has been presented with the Excellence in Media Award by the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA).Illinois Soybean Association (ISA)

Farm Progress is pleased to announce Holly Spangler, Senior Editor of Prairie Farmer magazine and Executive Editor for Farm Progress, has been presented with the Excellence in Media Award by the Illinois Soybean Association (ISA). The honor underscores her significant contributions to the soybean industry.

This award was given at the ISA Impact Awards Banquet on November 28, hosted in Bloomington, Illinois. The event was an opportunity for industry stakeholders to acknowledge Spangler's important work, which has been instrumental in fostering the growth and sustainability of soybean farming in the state.

Spangler's commitment and service have been paramount to the industry’s progress, earning her this well-deserved recognition. Out of many esteemed individuals honored on that night, Holly's contributions emerged as particularly impactful.

Upon receiving the award, Spangler said, “It’s an honor to be recognized by a group like the Illinois Soybean Association because as a fellow farmer, it feels like a recognition by my peers. And it’s a testament of our editorial team’s dedication to excellence, as we tell every story of agricultural growth and sustainability.”

Mike Wilson, Senior Executive Editor at Farm Progress, echoed the sentiment. "Holly's relentless commitment and notable efforts have contributed greatly to getting us where we are today in the industry. We are immensely proud of her."

For more information about the ISA Achievement Awards, visit ilsoy.org/achievement-awards.

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

30°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 38º

Night 25º

18.06 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 18, 2023

Dec 18, 2023

Panama Canal
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023
Farm Progress America, December 15, 2023

Dec 15, 2023

soybean harvest
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, Dec. 14, 2023

Dec 14, 2023

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW