Sponsored By
Kansas Farmer Logo

Kansas Sorghum names new CEOKansas Sorghum names new CEO

Sorghum growers will gather Jan. 25 in Salina, Kan., for their annual meeting and mark policy wins.

Jennifer M. Latzke

January 16, 2024

2 Min Read
sorghum field
SORGHUM MOVES: Kansas Sorghum announced its new executive director Jan. 10. DustyPixel/Getty Images

The Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission announced Adam York will be the new CEO of Kansas Sorghum.

York most recently served as Kansas Sorghum’s director of programs. He’s also been the sustainability director for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, and government affairs director for National Sorghum Producers.

“I am determined to continue developing the organization alongside talented colleagues, visionary board members and collaborative partnerships at all levels,” York said in a press release. “Together, we can harness pro-growth investments that advance the industry in Kansas and drive positive impacts throughout the region.”

York takes over from previous Executive Director Jesse McCurry, who announced his intent to resign effective Nov. 28. McCurry had held the role for more than seven years.

Kansas sorghum farmers will have an opportunity to meet York, if they haven’t already done so, at the annual meeting of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers, which is set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the American AgCredit office in Salina, Kan.

The annual KGSP meeting will follow the joint winter board meetings of the association and the commission. Members will hear updates and adopt 2024 policy resolutions and set policy priorities for the coming year.

Elections will also be held for leadership, including three director seats. The board is made up of three directors from each tier of crop reporting districts in the state. Seats up for election are: North director, currently held by Daniel Riffel, Stockton; Central director, currently held by Andy Hineman, Scott City; and South director, currently held by Kent Winter, Andale.

The annual meeting will be the day before the 2024 Kansas Commodity Classic, Jan. 26 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn.

One of the policy wins for sorghum was announced in November by the National Sorghum Producers. The USDA Risk Management Agency released several updates to sorghum crop insurance that will be effective in 2024.

According to NSP, the price election factor for sorghum will be at its highest level ever relative to corn, up to 100.2%.

“The sorghum price election is determined by applying a multiplier to the corn crop insurance price,” according to NSP. “For 2024 this multiplier is 100.2%, the highest level ever for sorghum and surpassing corn for the first time in history.”

NSP CEO Tim Lust said this higher sorghum crop insurance price incentivizes growers to expand their grain sorghum production and reflects growing market demand for sorghum.

There were also simplifications made to the sorghum silage policy, and it also removed the barrier to insuring irrigated double-crop sorghum in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

About the Author(s)

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

See more from Jennifer M. Latzke
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

Boone, IA

-9°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 4º

Night -11º

12.63 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2024

Jan 16, 2024

Crop Disease
FP Next: The rise of tar spot, with Mindy Ward
FP Next: The rise of tar spot, with Mindy Ward

Jan 16, 2024

Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024
Farm Progress America, January 15, 2024

Jan 15, 2024

Recent Headlines
Jan 9 - Jan 11, 2024
Join us for a dynamic event focused on legacy planning, finances, labor and many more strategic aspects of your business.
REGISTER NOW