The Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers Association and the Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission announced Adam York will be the new CEO of Kansas Sorghum.

York most recently served as Kansas Sorghum’s director of programs. He’s also been the sustainability director for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program, and government affairs director for National Sorghum Producers.

“I am determined to continue developing the organization alongside talented colleagues, visionary board members and collaborative partnerships at all levels,” York said in a press release. “Together, we can harness pro-growth investments that advance the industry in Kansas and drive positive impacts throughout the region.”

York takes over from previous Executive Director Jesse McCurry, who announced his intent to resign effective Nov. 28. McCurry had held the role for more than seven years.

Kansas sorghum farmers will have an opportunity to meet York, if they haven’t already done so, at the annual meeting of the Kansas Grain Sorghum Producers, which is set for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the American AgCredit office in Salina, Kan.

The annual KGSP meeting will follow the joint winter board meetings of the association and the commission. Members will hear updates and adopt 2024 policy resolutions and set policy priorities for the coming year.

Elections will also be held for leadership, including three director seats. The board is made up of three directors from each tier of crop reporting districts in the state. Seats up for election are: North director, currently held by Daniel Riffel, Stockton; Central director, currently held by Andy Hineman, Scott City; and South director, currently held by Kent Winter, Andale.

The annual meeting will be the day before the 2024 Kansas Commodity Classic, Jan. 26 at the Salina Hilton Garden Inn.

One of the policy wins for sorghum was announced in November by the National Sorghum Producers. The USDA Risk Management Agency released several updates to sorghum crop insurance that will be effective in 2024.

According to NSP, the price election factor for sorghum will be at its highest level ever relative to corn, up to 100.2%.

“The sorghum price election is determined by applying a multiplier to the corn crop insurance price,” according to NSP. “For 2024 this multiplier is 100.2%, the highest level ever for sorghum and surpassing corn for the first time in history.”

NSP CEO Tim Lust said this higher sorghum crop insurance price incentivizes growers to expand their grain sorghum production and reflects growing market demand for sorghum.

There were also simplifications made to the sorghum silage policy, and it also removed the barrier to insuring irrigated double-crop sorghum in New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.