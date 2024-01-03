January 3, 2024
The results are in for the 2023 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest, and despite drought across much of the West, farmers were able to bring in some outstanding yields.
The Bibb and Nighswonger Partnership from Comanche County, Kan., took top honors in the Irrigated West division with a yield of 218.64 bushels per acre, with their Dekalb DKS44-07 variety.
Amy Peterson of Stanton County, Kan., took second place in the same category with a Channel 6B95 variety that produced 213.88 bushels per acre.
“Despite a demanding season with weather highs and lows, remarkable top-tier yields are evident nationwide,” National Sorghum Producers Chairman Craig Meeker said in a release.
He added that these yield results underscore the enduring resilience of sorghum in conditions that significantly affected other crops this season. The national and state winners will receive further recognition at the Commodity Classic in Houston in March.
Learn more about the whole list of winners at sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest.
