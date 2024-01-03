Sponsored By
Kansas farmers take home sorghum yield awards

Despite drought across Kansas, Comanche farmers raised an eye-popping 218 bushels per acre.

Jennifer M. Latzke

January 3, 2024

The results are in for the 2023 National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest, and despite drought across much of the West, farmers were able to bring in some outstanding yields.

The Bibb and Nighswonger Partnership from Comanche County, Kan., took top honors in the Irrigated West division with a yield of 218.64 bushels per acre, with their Dekalb DKS44-07 variety.

Amy Peterson of Stanton County, Kan., took second place in the same category with a Channel 6B95 variety that produced 213.88 bushels per acre.

“Despite a demanding season with weather highs and lows, remarkable top-tier yields are evident nationwide,” National Sorghum Producers Chairman Craig Meeker said in a release.

He added that these yield results underscore the enduring resilience of sorghum in conditions that significantly affected other crops this season. The national and state winners will receive further recognition at the Commodity Classic in Houston in March.

Learn more about the whole list of winners at sorghumgrowers.com/yield-contest.

Jennifer M. Latzke

Jennifer M. Latzke

Editor, Kansas Farmer

Through all her travels, Jennifer M. Latzke knows that there is no place like Kansas.

Jennifer grew up on her family’s multigenerational registered Angus seedstock ranch and diversified farm just north of Woodbine, Kan., about 30 minutes south of Junction City on the edge of the Kansas Flint Hills. Rock Springs Ranch State 4-H Center was in her family’s backyard.

While at Kansas State University, Jennifer was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority and a national officer for the Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow. She graduated in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural communications and a minor in animal science. In August 2000 Jennifer started her 20-year agricultural writing career in Dodge City, Kan., on the far southwest corner of the state.

She’s traveled across the U.S. writing on wheat, sorghum, corn, cotton, dairy and beef stories as well as breaking news and policy at the local, state and national levels. Latzke has traveled across Mexico and South America with the U.S. Wheat Associates and toured Vietnam as a member of KARL Class X. She’s traveled to Argentina as one of 10 IFAJ-Alltech Young Leaders in Agricultural Journalism. And she was part of a delegation of AAEA: The Ag Communicators Network members invited to Cuba.

Jennifer’s an award-winning writer, columnist, and podcaster, recognized by the Kansas Professional Communicators, Kansas Press Association, the National Federation of Presswomen, Livestock Publications Council, and AAEA. In 2019, Jennifer reached the pinnacle of achievements, earning the title of “Writer of Merit” from AAEA.

Trips and accolades are lovely, but Jennifer says she is happiest on the road talking to farmers and ranchers and gathering stories and photos to share with readers.

“It’s an honor and a great responsibility to be able to tell someone’s story and bring them recognition for their work on the land,” Jennifer says. “But my role is also evolving to help our more urban neighbors understand the issues our Kansas farmers face in bringing the food and fiber to their store shelves.”

She spends her time gardening, crafting, watching K-State football, and cheering on her nephews and niece in their 4-H projects. She can be found on Twitter at @Latzke.

