A range of topics from livestock grazing to water availability will be covered at Utah’s Biannual Soil Health in the West Conference Feb. 6-8 in St. George.

The conference at the Dixie Convention Center brings together world experts and regional soil health practitioners under one roof for a multi-day learning and networking opportunity, organizers say.

The conference is sponsored by Utah’s Natural Resources Conservation Service office and the state Department of Agriculture and Food.

“The importance of maintaining healthy soils is not a strange concept to Utah’s farmers and ranchers,” UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars said. “The Soil Health in the West Conference is a great way to share information about soil health practices and resources with producers in Utah and throughout the Western United States.”

For information and to register, click here.

Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food