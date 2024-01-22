January 22, 2024
A range of topics from livestock grazing to water availability will be covered at Utah’s Biannual Soil Health in the West Conference Feb. 6-8 in St. George.
The conference at the Dixie Convention Center brings together world experts and regional soil health practitioners under one roof for a multi-day learning and networking opportunity, organizers say.
The conference is sponsored by Utah’s Natural Resources Conservation Service office and the state Department of Agriculture and Food.
“The importance of maintaining healthy soils is not a strange concept to Utah’s farmers and ranchers,” UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars said. “The Soil Health in the West Conference is a great way to share information about soil health practices and resources with producers in Utah and throughout the Western United States.”
For information and to register, click here.
Source: Utah Department of Agriculture and Food
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
28°FMostly Cloudy
Day 33º
Night 19º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
7 ag stories you can’t miss – January 19, 2024Jan 19, 2024|3 Min Read
China is buying up American farmlandJan 19, 2024|1 Min Read
Tighter cattle, beef supplies support higher pricesJan 19, 2024|3 Min Read
Recommended
Farm Progress America, January 22, 2024Jan 22, 2024
Biannual soil health conference set in UtahJan 22, 2024|1 Min Read
Urban farmers the focus at EcoFarmJan 22, 2024|2 Min Read
Can you repay debt, replace assets?Jan 22, 2024|2 Min Read