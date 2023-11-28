Sponsored By
What’s New From the Shows: Check out new equipment now available for plant ’24.

November 29, 2023

8 Slides
25-foot Interceptor 8055 from Kuhn

Whoever said there is nothing new under the sun? Ag equipment companies certainly don’t buy into that type of thinking. Instead, ag engineers and innovators are constantly trying out new ideas. The best of the best wind up moving forward. Farm Progress editors found several examples of new offerings in the planting category while combing the grounds at recent farm shows — brand-new planters and drills, significant upgrades to existing lines of planters and drills, plus other tools used to prepare land for planting.

Take a look at each one in the accompanying slideshow. Perhaps you’ve never taken time to study the features of a planter of a different color than the one in your toolshed. Here is your opportunity to do that. Contact information is provided so you can follow up and learn more about the models that interest you most. Your local dealer for that brand would also be glad to fill you in with more information about new and existing planters, drills and other tools in their lineup.

Here is a closer look at a few of these products:

Kinze 5700 planter. This is one of two new models in the Kinze lineup for 2024. Demonstrated at field days in the summer of 2023, this planter was also highlighted at farm shows. It features the technology of the 5900 Series planter but offers different folding configurations for those interested in going to narrower rows. You can also get the planter in 30-inch rows.

Fendt Momentum 30 planter. Big brothers of this new planter first rolled out in 2020 as 40- and 60-foot models. The Fendt 30 is a 30-foot planter designed to fit where a slightly smaller planter is preferable. Like the earlier models, this one is loaded with Precision Planting technology to ensure accurate seed delivery and correct seed placement and proper firming action.

Case IH Early Riser 2120 planter. This planter comes in six-, eight- or 11-row configurations. It’s geared toward small to medium-sized farm operations that want the benefits of modern planting technology but can’t afford a $200,000 planter. List price for the planter ranges from $80,000 to $115,000. Both 15-inch and 30-inch-row versions are available. Use contact information to learn more or see your Case IH dealer.

