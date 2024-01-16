The farmers’ megamall is back! Whatever you need to improve your farm, you’ll find it at the Northeast’s largest indoor farm equipment show, New York Farm Show.

The event is set for Feb. 22-24 at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Over the next few weeks, American Agriculturist will be highlighting educational seminars, special events and more than 40 new products at this year’s show. But here is a little teaser of what will be in Syracuse this year:

Featured will be more than 40 new products, including the new DJI Agras T40, a state-of-the-art spray drone that has a 10.5-gallon liquid tank and a 110-pound capacity granular tank; the T8088 Ag Bagger from RCI that features a 104-inch rotor and 12-foot tunnel with no backstop or cables; the new PS6138 PowerSpread manure spreader from H&S Manufacturing Co., which has a 373-cubic-foot heaped capacity and patented flighting for a far more even spread pattern; and much more.

Twenty-seven new exhibitors will showcase their products and services.

Educational seminars will focus on forestry, and a reimagined beef exhibit is planned.

Before you come

As always, there will be free parking with a shuttle bus service running daily to each exhibit building. Tickets to the show are free if you request them by Feb. 15. Otherwise, the cost is only $5.

Show hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Answer questions, win money

Visit the American Agriculturist booth in the Horticultural Building to take part in our daily opinion poll and get in the running for one of five $100 Cabela’s gift cards, or one $350 Tractor Supply Co. gift card.

BOOTH VISITORS: More than 300 New York Farm Show visitors took part in the American Agriculturist gift card giveaway contest last year. Entrants were asked a series of questions about their goals for the 2023 growing season, and the effects of farm policy on their operations.

How to get tickets

Tickets are available for free from your Northeast Equipment Dealers Association member or by writing to New York Farm Show, P.O. Box 3470, Syracuse, NY 13220. Include a self-addressed stamped envelope with your request received by Feb. 15. Otherwise, tickets are $5 at the door.

New York Farm Show is the leading farm show in the Northeast and has been held since 1985. It is co-presented by American Agriculturist and Northeast Equipment Dealers Association.

For more information, visit newyorkfarmshow.com.