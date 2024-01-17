January 17, 2024
Don’t miss the Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Martha Eddy Room of the Arts and Home Center during the New York Farm Show.
Proceeds from this year’s auction will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. This tradition was started by Bob Watson, a former ag educator from Lafayette, N.Y., and a longtime president of the New York FFA Alumni Association.
Toy consignors can start bringing items on the day of the auction at 2 p.m.
Those who can’t make the show and would like to donate or consign items for sale can email Roger Barkman at [email protected].
