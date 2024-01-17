Sponsored By
The annual Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction is Feb. 23 at New York Farm Show.

January 17, 2024

Auction visitors admiring vintage farm toys
BUY A TOY: Proceeds from the auction will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and ag education. Chris Torres

Don’t miss the Bob Watson New York State FFA Alumni and Supporters Toy Auction at 5 p.m. Feb. 23 in the Martha Eddy Room of the Arts and Home Center during the New York Farm Show.

Proceeds from this year’s auction will support a scholarship fund for students pursuing a career in agriculture and agricultural education. This tradition was started by Bob Watson, a former ag educator from Lafayette, N.Y., and a longtime president of the New York FFA Alumni Association.

Toy consignors can start bringing items on the day of the auction at 2 p.m.

Those who can’t make the show and would like to donate or consign items for sale can email Roger Barkman at [email protected].

Editor, American Agriculturist

Chris Torres, editor of American Agriculturist, previously worked at Lancaster Farming, where he started in 2006 as a staff writer and later became regional editor. Torres is a seven-time winner of the Keystone Press Awards, handed out by the Pennsylvania Press Association, and he is a Pennsylvania State University graduate.

Torres says he wants American Agriculturist to be farmers' "go-to product, continuing the legacy and high standard (former American Agriculturist editor) John Vogel has set." Torres succeeds Vogel, who retired after 47 years with Farm Progress and its related publications.

"The news business is a challenging job," Torres says. "It makes you think outside your small box, and you have to formulate what the reader wants to see from the overall product. It's rewarding to see a nice product in the end."

Torres' family is based in Lebanon County, Pa. His wife grew up on a small farm in Berks County, Pa., where they raised corn, soybeans, feeder cattle and more. Torres and his wife are parents to three young boys.

