If you get hungry at New York Farm Show, don’t forget to visit the New York Beef Producers Association display in the Dairy Building to get your hot beef sundae.

Grab a mouthwatering hot beef sundae each day starting at 10:30 a.m. until they are sold out.

This year’s beef display will look a little different than in past years. Mainstays such as the live beef cattle display will be returning. And, as always, beef hats will be available for purchase.

New for 2024 is the “Guess The Weight of the Beef” Contest. The winner will receive “Beef, It’s What’s For Dinner” merchandise at the end of the show.

The association will also be taking votes for “New York Farm Show’s Favorite Cut of Beef.” Be sure to stop by the booth to “weigh in” on both contests.

In place of presentations this year will be televised videos, including virtual farm tours featuring beef producers from across the state. Brush up on beef nutrition facts and more. These short videos will be the perfect thing to watch while you have a seat on the bleachers and enjoy a hot beef sundae.

Saturday will again feature the Junior Beef Producers with their live public presentations. As always, the beef display will have information on the latest New York Beef Producer Association events and programs; various state breed associations; and the new, elite beef recognition award program — the New York Beef Farm of Excellence.

Also, stop in to see the New York Beef Council team.

The New York Beef Producers Association looks forward to talking with and seeing beef producers and consumers at this year’s show.

Source: New York Beef Producers Association