The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation awarded scholarships to four students for the 2023-24 academic year.

Students are required to pursue forestry as their area of study and provide proof of enrollment in a forestry program to be eligible for the scholarship.

The following students were awarded the E.B. Miller Scholarship by the OFAF board of directors:

Adrianne Stewart of Zanesville, Ohio

Andrew Woodard of Beavercreek, Ohio

Gavin Eastep of Baltimore, Ohio

Addison Woerner of Nashport, Ohio

In addition, OFAF has awarded grants for conservation education projects throughout Ohio. These grants will generally be small-scale and are designed to assist an organization with funding for activities that align with the mission of OFAF. The following entities are 2024 grant recipients:

Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry of Columbus, Ohio

Danville FFA of Danville, Ohio

Black River Local Schools of Sullivan, Ohio

Gallia County Soil and Water Conservation District of Gallipolis, Ohio

A Day in the Woods of Jackson, Ohio

#forestproud of Washington, D.C.

The Forestry Forum of Columbus, Ohio

The Ohio Forestry Association Foundation’s mission is focused on providing financial, educational and technical resources to individuals and organizations throughout Ohio whose purposes include conservation, development and protection of forests and wildlife resources, and research in the science of management and sustainable utilization of forests and related resources.

Learn more at ohioforest.org/page/foundation.

Ohio Farm Bureau officers elected

Ohio Farm Bureau members celebrated “Cultivating Tomorrow Together” as the organization recently held its annual meeting in Columbus.

Nearly 360 delegates from all 88 Ohio counties established the organization’s policy goals for the coming year, recognized county Farm Bureau and individual achievements, and honored industry leaders.

The following Ohio Farm Bureau members were elected as officers during the organization’s 105th annual meeting Dec. 7-8 in Columbus.

Bill Patterson of Chesterland has been reelected president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, which is the highest elected office in the state’s largest farm and food organization. Patterson has been on the state board since 2011 as a District 4 trustee, representing Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties.

Cy Prettyman of New Bloomington has been reelected first vice president. He joined OFBF’s board of trustees in 2012. He will continue as the District 7 representative, covering Crawford, Marion, Morrow and Richland counties.

Chris Weaver of Lyons has been elected treasurer of OFBF. Weaver has been a member of OFBF’s board of trustees for 10 years and represents members in his district that encompasses Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.