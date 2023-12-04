by R.J. Anderson

Andrew Turner has started a five-year term as director of Cornell Cooperative Extension, and associate dean for the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and the College of Human Ecology.

He takes the reins from Jenny Kao-Kniffin, an associate professor in the School of Integrative Plant Science, who had been serving as interim director.

“I am very excited for Andy’s leadership and his diverse experience in CCE, from rural to urban and across the entire system,” says Ben Houlton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. “He is highly knowledgeable and collaborative, epitomizing CALS’ core values. Under Andy’s leadership, I am confident that Cornell and CCE will continue to meet the needs of the agricultural community, with new innovations, translational research outcomes and co-created education programs.”

As director, Turner will oversee development and deployment of a diverse portfolio and programs for Extension, which maintains a presence in every county in New York — including the five boroughs of New York City.

This portfolio includes food systems, natural resources, sustainable energy, 4-H youth development, nutrition, parent education and economic development work. He will also oversee Extension administrative staff and program leaders at Cornell Extension.

A third-generation Extension professional, Turner has led New York state 4-H since 2014, providing program leadership, professional development and support for one of the largest and most diverse 4-H programs in the nation. Before that, he spent two years as Extension assistant director for field operations and communications.

In his role with 4-H, Turner has been a statewide and national leader in the design and application of diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. From 2020-22, he served as the co-chairman of the National 4-H Equity Design Team, a strategic planning process designed to build the institutional will and strategy to achieve a 4-H membership, volunteer and staff profile that reflects the broad diversity of the U.S. population.

In 2016, he collaborated with Eduardo Gonzalez Jr., Cornell Extension diversity specialist, to design and initiate the New York State 4-H Justice, Equity and Diversity cohort, a two-year professional development experience that has reached more than 50 Extension educators.

Before joining Extension’s senior leadership, Turner spent nearly 10 years as a 4-H educator and an environmental issues program leader with Cornell Extension Rockland County, and he went on to serve 14 years as the executive director in Greene and Columbia counties. As executive director, Turner helped launch Cornell’s Eastern New York Horticulture Program and its Capital Region Agriculture team.

He also was instrumental in developing the Cornell Extension Greene Agroforestry Resource Center in Acra.

Turner earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Cornell, and a doctorate in executive leadership from St. John Fisher College. There, his doctoral dissertation explored disruptive innovation in Cooperative Extension, identifying the characteristics and attributes of Extension leaders who were able to create and sustain high-impact, innovative programming efforts.

“I am incredibly fortunate to provide leadership for CCE at such an important time for the communities of New York state,” Turner says. “CCE’s mission of bringing research-based knowledge together with local wisdom and experience has never been more critical as we address climate change, build community resiliency, support positive youth development and rebuild the civic ties that bind our communities together.”

Anderson is communications team leader for Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Source: Cornell Cooperative Extension