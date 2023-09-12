The Missouri 4-H community inducted 33 new members into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

“This year’s inductees represent not just the best, but a commitment to making the best even better,” says Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”

Inductees represented 33 counties and one inductee represented the state. Together, they established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine says.

Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo. It was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair, in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” says Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”

Augustine adds that each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a reminder of the lasting effect that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families and communities. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders,” she says.

2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees include:

Robert “Bob” Idel, statewide

Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County

Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County

Nancy Nelson, Boone County

Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County

Stella Patton, Carroll County

Barb Clark, Clark County

Janice Loesch, Cole County

Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County

Dana Richter, Crawford County

Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County

Doris Koch, Franklin County

Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County

Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County

Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County

Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County

Pam Callahan, Johnson County

Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County

Kaye Scott, Lawrence County

Tracy Dames, Lewis County

Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County

Bill Allen, Linn County

Gracie Jones, Livingston County

Kevin and Diane DeHaan, Marion County

Helen Miller, Monroe County

Rhonda Helm, Newton County

Opal Williams, Phelps County

Marion Branstetter, Pike County

Alan Dreves, Ray County

Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County

Martha Ware, Sullivan County

Donna Shorten, Vernon County

Ardell Mikus, Warren County

*posthumous award

Source: University of Missouri Extension