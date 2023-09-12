September 12, 2023
The Missouri 4-H community inducted 33 new members into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.
“This year’s inductees represent not just the best, but a commitment to making the best even better,” says Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”
Inductees represented 33 counties and one inductee represented the state. Together, they established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine says.
Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo. It was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair, in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.
“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” says Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”
Augustine adds that each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a reminder of the lasting effect that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families and communities. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders,” she says.
2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees include:
Robert “Bob” Idel, statewide
Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County
Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County
Nancy Nelson, Boone County
Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County
Stella Patton, Carroll County
Barb Clark, Clark County
Janice Loesch, Cole County
Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County
Dana Richter, Crawford County
Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County
Doris Koch, Franklin County
Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County
Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County
Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County
Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County
Pam Callahan, Johnson County
Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County
Kaye Scott, Lawrence County
Tracy Dames, Lewis County
Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County
Bill Allen, Linn County
Gracie Jones, Livingston County
Kevin and Diane DeHaan, Marion County
Helen Miller, Monroe County
Rhonda Helm, Newton County
Opal Williams, Phelps County
Marion Branstetter, Pike County
Alan Dreves, Ray County
Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County
Martha Ware, Sullivan County
Donna Shorten, Vernon County
Ardell Mikus, Warren County
*posthumous award
Source: University of Missouri Extension
Read more about:4 H
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
New York, NY
69°FSunny
Day 85º
Night 69º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
El Niño is here: What to expectSep 08, 2023
Navigate the Husker Harvest Days show siteSep 08, 2023
New rule targets rail service issuesSep 08, 2023
Husker Harvest Days A to Z Show GuideAug 29, 2023
Recommended
Why your lender might change their requirementsSep 07, 2023
Crop progress: Corn harvest officially underwaySep 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 12, 2023Sep 12, 2023
New funding model to bolster Supima programsSep 11, 2023