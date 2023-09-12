Sponsored By
Missouri Ruralist logo

Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame honors those who shape next generationMissouri 4-H Hall of Fame honors those who shape next generation

The future of agriculture benefits from the legacy of volunteer service totaling more than 1,000 years.

September 12, 2023

3 Min Read
A group of 33 men and women sit in rows on bleachers and smile
FOR THE YOUTH: The 2023 inductees in the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame are pictured in August during the Missouri State Fair. Amanda Stapp

The Missouri 4-H community inducted 33 new members into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame.

“This year’s inductees represent not just the best, but a commitment to making the best even better,” says Rachel Augustine, senior director of advancement for the Missouri 4-H Foundation. “With unwavering dedication, remarkable contributions and a profound legacy of volunteer leadership, these remarkable individuals have elevated the standards of excellence within the 4-H program.”

Inductees represented 33 counties and one inductee represented the state. Together, they established a legacy totaling 1,061 years of service to 4-H, Augustine says.

Friends and family members attended the 17th annual event in August at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo. It was sponsored by FCS Financial and the Missouri State Fair, in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“From the heart of Missouri’s vibrant cities to the quiet corners of its rural landscapes, the 2023 inductees have woven together a tapestry of experiences, knowledge and wisdom that has enriched the lives of countless 4-H members,” says Lupita Fabregas, director of the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. “Their stories inspire us to reach greater heights, to embrace challenges with resilience and to pass on the torch of leadership to the generations that follow.”

Augustine adds that each year, the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame induction serves as a reminder of the lasting effect that volunteers can have on the lives of young people, families and communities. “It is a celebration of passion, selflessness and a relentless drive to empower the next generation of leaders,” she says.

2023 Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame inductees include:

  • Robert “Bob” Idel, statewide

  • Rick and Melinda Morgan, Barton County

  • Elvera Schnakenberg Zimmerschied, Benton County

  • Nancy Nelson, Boone County

  • Gloria Leamer, Caldwell County

  • Stella Patton, Carroll County

  • Barb Clark, Clark County

  • Janice Loesch, Cole County

  • Wilfred “Jerry” and Margaret Monk*, Cooper County

  • Dana Richter, Crawford County

  • Dorothy “Joanne” Snodgrass, Dade County

  • Doris Koch, Franklin County

  • Kelly Thomas, Gasconade County

  • Milton and Janet Sager, Gentry County

  • Jim Raysik Inc., Henry County

  • Patricia Gordon*, Jasper County

  • Pam Callahan, Johnson County

  • Gary and Barb Copenhaver, Lafayette County

  • Kaye Scott, Lawrence County

  • Tracy Dames, Lewis County

  • Lauren Richardson, Lincoln County

  • Bill Allen, Linn County

  • Gracie Jones, Livingston County

  • Kevin and Diane DeHaan, Marion County

  • Helen Miller, Monroe County

  • Rhonda Helm, Newton County

  • Opal Williams, Phelps County

  • Marion Branstetter, Pike County

  • Alan Dreves, Ray County

  • Ruth and James Mellor, St. Charles County

  • Martha Ware, Sullivan County

  • Donna Shorten, Vernon County

  • Ardell Mikus, Warren County

*posthumous award

Source: University of Missouri Extension

Read more about:

4 H
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

69°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 85º

Night 69º

6.62 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 12, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 12, 2023Farm Progress America, September 12, 2023
Sep 12, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023
Husker Harvest Days
Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023Farm Progress America, September 11, 2023
Sep 11, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023
Technology
Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023Farm Progress America, September 8, 2023
Sep 8, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE