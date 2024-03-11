Governor appoints Kansas Board of Agriculture members

March 11, 2024
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced appointments to the state Board of Agriculture on March 1.
The board of nine serves in an advisory capacity to the governor and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam. Members are selected from around the state and from a variety of agricultural sectors. They review and make recommendations on department legislative initiatives, and proposed rules and regulations, according to the Governor’s Office.
Four members were reappointed: Bill Pracht, Westphalia, District 2; Thad Gieger, Troy, District 2; Tracy Brunner, Ramona, District 1; and Michael Springer, Neodesha, District 4. Marsha Schilling, Edson, was the new appointed member, representing District 1. These members’ terms will expire Jan. 8, 2027.
Current board members with terms expiring in 2025 include Janis Lee, Hays, District 1; Scott Thellman, Lawrence, District 2; Scott Strickland, Leawood, District 3; and Donna Pearson McClish, Wichita, District 3.
According to the Kansas Department of Agriculture, one member is appointed from each congressional district, and the remaining members are appointed at large. No two members can reside in the same county at the time of their appointment, and no more than five can be members of the same political party. The regular term of office is four years.
