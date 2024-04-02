A near record number of attendees gathered March 28 in Bloomington, Ill., to honor the 2024 Prairie Farmer Master Farmers. The 2024 class includes Chris Hausman, Pesotum; Susan and Malcolm Head, Blue Mound; Lou Lamoreux, Lanark; Gerald Thompson, Colfax; and Honorary Master Farmer Gary Schnitkey.

Scott Irwin, University of Illinois economist and author, was the keynote speaker. Irwin gave a comical recollection of his mistakes growing up on his family’s Iowa farm titled “Why I’m Not a Master Farmer.”

Many past Master Farmers come back to welcome the new class and were recognized with an ovation. Growmark serves as a financial sponsor of the award, and also helped make possible the videos of each Master Farmer that were shared.

For full coverage of the 2024 Master Farmer awards, check out this story. To nominate a farmer for the 2025 Class of Master Farmers, email [email protected] for a nomination form or download one online.