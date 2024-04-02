Prairie Farmer Logo

Slideshow: Attendees gathered in Bloomington, Ill., to honor the 2024 Prairie Farmer Master Farmers.

April 2, 2024

The 2024 Master Farmers include Gerald Thompson, Lou Lamoreux, Gary Schnitkey, Honorary Master Farmer; Chris Hausman, Susan and Malcolm Head

A near record number of attendees gathered March 28 in Bloomington, Ill., to honor the 2024 Prairie Farmer Master Farmers. The 2024 class includes Chris Hausman, Pesotum; Susan and Malcolm Head, Blue Mound; Lou Lamoreux, Lanark; Gerald Thompson, Colfax; and Honorary Master Farmer Gary Schnitkey.

Scott Irwin, University of Illinois economist and author, was the keynote speaker. Irwin gave a comical recollection of his mistakes growing up on his family’s Iowa farm titled “Why I’m Not a Master Farmer.”

Many past Master Farmers come back to welcome the new class and were recognized with an ovation. Growmark serves as a financial sponsor of the award, and also helped make possible the videos of each Master Farmer that were shared.

For full coverage of the 2024 Master Farmer awards, check out this story. To nominate a farmer for the 2025 Class of Master Farmers, email [email protected] for a nomination form or download one online.

Betty Haynes

Betty Haynes is the associate editor of Prairie Farmer. She grew up on a Menard County, Ill., farm and graduated from the University of Missouri. Most recently, Betty worked for the Illinois Beef Association, entirely managing and editing its publication.

She and her husband, Dan, raise corn, soybeans and cattle with her family near Petersburg, Ill., and are parents to Clare.

Betty recently won the Emerging Photographer Award from the Ag Communicators Network during the 2022 Ag Media Summit and placed in the Emerging Writer category as well.

