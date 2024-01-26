January 26, 2024
Markets are always changing, especially in agriculture. We’ve seen a lot of volatility over the past few years with major impacts of the pandemic and multiple wars. To make sense and find some direction in recent market changes and projections, we’ve rounded up some recent market stories to help you make the best financial and planning decisions for your farm.
Read more about:Stock MarketAg Marketing
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
21°FSunny
Day 33º
Night 15º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
7 ag stories you can’t miss – January 26, 2024Jan 26, 2024|2 Min Read
Wisconsin dairy farm numbers drop to 5,661Jan 26, 2024|3 Min Read
Potassium: The frustrating crop nutrientJan 26, 2024|3 Min Read
Recommended
This Week in Agribusiness, Jan. 27, 2024Jan 27, 2024|46 Min View
FFA Tribute: Grant NorfleetJan 27, 2024|3 Min View
Soybeans end the week on a sour noteJan 26, 2024|5 Min Read
What do producers look for at a farm show?Jan 26, 2024|2 Min Read