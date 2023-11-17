Sponsored By
Maintain terraces before snow fliesMaintain terraces before snow flies

Kansas has 290,000 miles of terraces, making it No. 2 in the U.S. for the practice.

Jennifer M. Latzke

November 17, 2023

Terraced field
MAINTENANCE EVERY YEAR: Terrace maintenance is best done in the fall and early winter months, experts say. Jennifer M. Latzke

Now that harvest is in the rearview mirror, Kansas State University experts advise growers to maintain their terraces.

DeAnn Presley, K-State University soil management specialist, offers some advice for growers in the Nov. 8 Agronomy eUpdate. She writes that without adequate water-carrying capacity, terraces will be overtopped by runoff in a heavy storm, causing erosion of the ridge, back slope and lower terraces. Typically, terraces are designed to handle runoff from a once-in-a-10-year storm, which is about 5 inches of rain in eastern Kansas, 4 inches in central, and 3 inches in western Kansas over a 24-hour period.

She advises:

  1. Check for erosion or excessive sediment, and any damage from machinery, animals or settling. Do so after a rain, and watch for overtopping or water ponding, for example.

  2. Choose the right tool for the job. That can be a moldboard plow, disk plow, one-way, terracing blade on a pull-type grader, or a 3-point ridging disk, for example.

  3. Have a plan before you start. You’ll want to compare the existing cross-section shape with your optimal design, and then determine where soil should be removed and where it should be placed.

Presley offers more tips online at Agronomy eUpdate, Nov. 9, 2023, Issue 982 (ksu.edu). Read more about terraces in the online K-State publication Terrace Maintenance at ksre.ksu.edu/bookstore/pubs/C709.pdf.

