November 17, 2023
Now that harvest is in the rearview mirror, Kansas State University experts advise growers to maintain their terraces.
DeAnn Presley, K-State University soil management specialist, offers some advice for growers in the Nov. 8 Agronomy eUpdate. She writes that without adequate water-carrying capacity, terraces will be overtopped by runoff in a heavy storm, causing erosion of the ridge, back slope and lower terraces. Typically, terraces are designed to handle runoff from a once-in-a-10-year storm, which is about 5 inches of rain in eastern Kansas, 4 inches in central, and 3 inches in western Kansas over a 24-hour period.
She advises:
Check for erosion or excessive sediment, and any damage from machinery, animals or settling. Do so after a rain, and watch for overtopping or water ponding, for example.
Choose the right tool for the job. That can be a moldboard plow, disk plow, one-way, terracing blade on a pull-type grader, or a 3-point ridging disk, for example.
Have a plan before you start. You’ll want to compare the existing cross-section shape with your optimal design, and then determine where soil should be removed and where it should be placed.
Presley offers more tips online at Agronomy eUpdate, Nov. 9, 2023, Issue 982 (ksu.edu). Read more about terraces in the online K-State publication Terrace Maintenance at ksre.ksu.edu/bookstore/pubs/C709.pdf.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
Boone, IA
35°FSunny
Day 60º
Night 33º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Implements that involve planting or seedingNov 14, 2023
Even dead weeds take a tollNov 16, 2023
After the hunt, what comes next?Nov 16, 2023
Recommended
Farm Progress America, November 17, 2023Nov 16, 2023
Reforms needed to expand prescribed burnsNov 16, 2023
Project to improve organic potatoes’ shelf lifeNov 16, 2023
Crop.zone goes big with plant zapperNov 16, 2023