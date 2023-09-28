Sponsored By
Ohio Farmer

Farm Bureau releases updated Ohio Landowner ToolkitFarm Bureau releases updated Ohio Landowner Toolkit

Topics include agricultural easements, property rights, oil and gas, zoning, and open burning.

September 28, 2023

1 Min Read
A red barn in the middle of a corn field
TOOLKIT: The toolkit assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, line fence, open burning, OFB’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program and more. Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images

Owning land comes with important responsibilities, and Ohio Farm Bureau has recently updated a valuable resource to help landowners better navigate through the issues that come along with those responsibilities.

The new 40-page Ohio Landowner Toolkit contains essential information prepared by Ohio Farm Bureau’s legal team that will help answer questions unique to property owners on topics such as agricultural easements, property rights, oil and gas, zoning, open burning and more.

“The benefits of the landowner toolkit extend beyond individual landowners,” says Adam Sharp, executive vice president of OFB. “By promoting informed and responsible land management, it contributes to the health of Ohio agriculture as a whole. Additionally, by helping landowners navigate legal and financial complexities, it can contribute to the stability and growth of individual farms and create a path of success for farm families.”

The toolkit also assists members in navigating eminent domain, boundary disputes, trees and property rights, line fence, open burning and OFB’s $5,000 Reward Property Protection Program.

As many of the issues addressed in the landowner toolkit are ever-changing and evolving, recent updates have also been made to include additional information about trespassing and landowner liability, drainage and water, and Ohio’s agricultural districts and agricultural security areas.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Landowner Toolkit is a OFB membership benefit. Find out more by visiting ohiofarmbureau.org.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Source: OFB

Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

57°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 68º

Night 53º

8.11 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023

Sep 28, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Hog & Pork News
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023

Sep 27, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023

Sep 26, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE