Kansas State University broke ground Dec. 15 on a new animal science event center that is part of its $220 million agriculture innovation initiative. The facility, located adjacent to the Stanley Stout Center on the north end of the Manhattan campus, is in the area that will be known as the Edge District.

KSU Foundation President and CEO Greg Willems announced during the ceremony that the new facility will be named the Bilbrey Family Event Center, and the indoor arena will be the Tee Jay Quarter Horses Walker Family Arena. When it’s completed in August 2025, the new facility will house livestock competitions, judging competitions and other large youth events.

The campus is undergoing massive change in the agricultural programs. This facility will join the new Agronomy Research and Innovation Center, across from the Snyder Family Football Stadium. Next spring, the university will break ground on the Global Center for Grain and Food Innovation, a new facility that will connect Weber and Call halls.

Sorghum checkoff elects leadership

The United Sorghum Checkoff Program board of directors elected Kendall Hodgson, Little River, Kan., as the chairman for 2024. The board also swore in four new directors appointed by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack during its December annual meeting.

The newly elected USCP executive committee and board of directors includes:

Ethan Miller, vice chairman, Columbia, Mo.

Kim Baldwin, treasurer, Inman, Kan.

Zack Rendel, secretary, Miami, Okla.

James Jay Haase, at-large member, Eads, Colo.

Ethan J. Miller, at-large member, Columbia, Mo.

Tracy Zink, at-large member, Indianola, Neb.

David K. Schemm, Kansas member, Sharon Springs, Kan.

Brian Adamek, Texas member, Victoria, Texas

Scott Irlbeck, Texas member, Lubbock, Texas (two-year term)

Kansas Farm Bureau elects leaders

Kansas Farm Bureau members gathered in Manhattan in December for their annual business meeting. They elected Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County, as vice president.

Others elected to the board of directors included Tim Tyson, Linn County; Dan Schmidt, Marshall County; Jim Schmidt, McPherson County; and Jim Sipes, Stanton County.

Laura Haffner, Ellis County, was reelected as chair of the Women’s Leadership Committee.

Young Farmers and Ranchers to meet

The Kansas Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Conference will be Feb. 2-4 at the Manhattan Conference Center in Manhattan, Kan.

The event will focus on connecting members ages 18 to 35 with practical tools and resources to add value to their daily work, expanding peer and professional networks, and providing encouragement and motivation to keep pushing forward in a tough time for agriculture.

This conference has something for all young people connected to agriculture, on and off the farm, and will empower attendees to return home with the tools and knowledge to make positive changes for their farms, families and communities. The registration deadline is Jan. 4.

Learn more at kfb.org.