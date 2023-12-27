A horse at a recent event in Clark County, Nev., tested positive for equine herpes virus Type 1, a respiratory, neurologic disease, state agriculture officials said.

The infected horse was placed under quarantine. State law bars the exact location from being disclosed.

“If you recently attended an event in Clark County, monitor your horses for signs of illness including fever, decreased coordination, urine dribbling, limb weakness, lethargy or inability to stand,” Nevada Department of Agriculture Director J.J. Goicoechea said. “Contact your local veterinarian immediately if you notice symptoms.”

Goicoechea recommends biosecurity practices as event season is underway, and always monitor horses for signs of disease, like fever or runny nose. Biosecurity means implementing practices to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles.

EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment. Some basic practices include:

Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.

Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.

Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.

Two major events were recently held in Las Vegas – the National Finals Rodeo and the Ariat World Series of Team Roping, KLAS-TV notes.

Source: Nevada Department of Agriculture