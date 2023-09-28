Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

Control sheep and goat killersControl sheep and goat killers

Predators cost the industry millions of dollars in losses every year, but there are several tools that may help.

Curt Arens

September 28, 2023

4 Min Read
Lambs
AT A LOSS: Predators of all kinds, including coyotes and stray dogs, take a big toll on the sheep and goat numbers across the U.S. every year. However, there are lethal and nonlethal methods, including some unique methods, of deterring predators from your livestock. Curt Arens

Coyotes. Mountain lions. Stray dogs. These are among the most frequent predators of sheep and goats in the U.S., along with bears in some regions.

Sheep and goat predators cost the industry. Chad Page, Utah State University sheep and goat specialist, said his state lost 26,300 sheep and goats to predators in 2020, and 60% of those were lost to coyotes.

“The coyote range has spread across the years,” Page said in a recent webinar on predators. “Coyotes and coyote hybrids are doing very well. But they do respond well to hunting. If we hunt them, the population goes down, but as soon as we stop hunting them, the population bounces right back up.”

Stray dogs

Another overlooked group of predators for small ruminants are stray or neighborhood dogs. “In many cases, they are not wanting to kill and consume the animals,” Page said. “Their prey drive kicks in, so they simply maul them.”

In addition to the overall animal losses, there are losses in production to animals that are regularly threatened by predators, Page said.

“In a study with two groups of cows, one group had never experienced devastation from predators like wolves,” he explained, “but the other group had been out on rangeland in the forest in Oregon where there were wolves.”

There was a noticeable difference in disposition, Page noted. “When we mimic the presence of a wolf by introducing a German shepherd dog to the group, the cows that had seen wolves before were highly anxious and nervous, but the cows that had never experienced wolves were much calmer and not grouped together,” he said. “This goes across different animals, but it shows how much of an impact these predators can have on animals.”

Predators can cause production to go down, decreasing the amount of gain on an animal — purely as an impact from their presence — Page said.

Lethal means of control, like trapping and hunting, are widely used in the industry by sheep and goat producers. But nonlethal control means have been increasing in popularity, showing particular promise, Page said, when they are used cohesively — employing numerous nonlethal treatments at the same time.

Nonlethal methods

Some of the nonlethal methods that are most promising include fencing, night corrals and electric fence, especially when guard dogs are used along with the fencing. Some producers will actually establish their fencing to avoid natural travel patterns and trails used by predators such as coyotes and mountain lions, to avoid contact whenever possible.

“For many operations, using a night corral so the sheep sleep inside an electric fence, with guard dogs patrolling the perimeter” is successful at deterring predators, Page said. Guard animals might be dogs, llamas or donkeys, he added. With multispecies grazing, sheep or goats could be protected by grazing simultaneously with cows.

“Management-wise, these species eat the same grass as the sheep and goats,” Page said. “As for llamas for protection, it seems to be better when you have just one llama, as opposed to two. There are some studies with alpacas that suggest multiples of alpacas are better.”

Guard animals can be used in combination with electric fence and guard dogs, using multiple tools available, for better success.

“Probably the most effective predator deterrent for sheep and goats is a guard dog,” Page explained. “But they need proper training, and time needs to be put in for these animals to be most effective.”

In studies in the 1980s of operations with and without guard dogs, the operations without dogs had a greater loss of animals to predators. “Dogs overall did a great job of protecting small ruminants,” Page added.

However, guard dogs may wander away from the flock, so Page suggested tagging them with an identification and microchipping the dogs as a way of keeping track of them. “This also shows anyone they might encounter that they have a certain job to do,” he said.

Other tools

Other nonlethal management practices might include fladry, a rope mounted along the top of a fence, from which are suspended strips of fabric or colored flags that will flap in the breeze in order to frighten predators away for a time. Some producers even park unfamiliar trucks or other vehicles around the area to keep predators away for a day or two.

“The more tools we have in our toolbox, the more things we can experiment with, will help decrease any losses,” Page said.

Learn more by emailing Page at [email protected].

Read more about:

SheepGoats

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

57°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 68º

Night 53º

8.11 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 28, 2023

Sep 28, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Hog & Pork News
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 27, 2023

Sep 27, 2023

Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 26, 2023

Sep 26, 2023

Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE