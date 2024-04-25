American Agriculturist Logo

Designed for innovators with value-added product ideas, applications for the next Dairy Runway cohort close June 5.

April 25, 2024

2 Min Read
A product shot of various dairy products included cheeses and milk in glass jars
DAIRY RUNWAY: If you have an idea for a value-added dairy product, consider applying for Dairy Runway, a free entrepreneurship program focused on initial product concept and customer discovery. Cornell University

Cornell University’s Center for Regional Economic Advancement invites food innovators with early-stage ideas for value-added dairy products to apply for the next cohort of Dairy Runway, a free entrepreneurship program focused on initial product concept and customer discovery. 

Launched last year in partnership with the Northeast Dairy Foods Research Center, the program includes free virtual curriculum, along with training in prototype development and one-on-one business coaching.  

“We’re thrilled to provide this resource to New York’s dairy community. Already, we've witnessed dairy entrepreneurs launch innovative companies and make a tangible impact in the region after completing Dairy Runway,” says Jenn Smith, CREA’s director of food and ag startup programs. “Dairy is foundational to our state’s economy and our rural communities, and introducing new dairy products that respond to today’s consumer preferences is key to keeping this sector strong.” 

The five-week Dairy Runway course combines self-directed online learning activities with Zoom-based class meetings and one-on-one instructor check-ins. Virtual classes include discussions with industry experts from creative marketing agencies to established retailers.   

Participants who complete the virtual course advance to the program’s Kitchen Incubator phase, which provides fully funded access to Cornell’s food processing facilities and support from Cornell food science technical experts to test product formulation and work toward a prototype. This technical training is coupled with one-on-one business coaching from a Cornell entrepreneur-in-residence.  

Funded by the New York State Dairy Promotion Order, the program takes participants through a process to assess their products’ desirability, viability and feasibility before going to market. 

Since it launched last year, the Dairy Runway program has supported two cohorts of food entrepreneurs at the early stages of developing a variety of products. From flavored milks to savory yogurts, the selection reflects a growing consumer interest in novel dairy products.  

Applications close June 5. Dairy innovators with value-added dairy products who are located in New York or New England, and who are committed to using New York-produced milk in their products, are eligible to apply. Up to 10 participants will be selected to join the program, which begins in July.  

The program will host three information sessions for interested innovators to learn more about the program’s requirements and benefits. Apply for the program at dairyinnovation.org.

Source: Cornell University

