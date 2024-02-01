Dairy experts will speak at the 22nd annual Great Lakes Regional Dairy Conference, which is set for Feb. 8-9 at the Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Mich.

“GLRDC is an invaluable resource for dairy producers to learn the latest in industry research, cow and calf management, technology and sustainability, and overall trends in today’s dairy market,” says Dr. Barry Bradford, Michigan State University’s Clint Meadows Chair in Dairy Management. “This is an excellent opportunity for producers to hear from leading experts on all facets of the industry, not only from MSU, but across the country.”

MSU featured speakers include:

Dr. Rachelle Bennecke, an MSU alumnus, along with veterinarians Dr. Greg Crosley and Dr. Rafael Neves, will discuss transition cow calcium dynamics, hyperketonemia, systemic inflammation and other key factors for cow health, including real-world examples from these experienced veterinarians.

Bradford will host a session focused on nutrition in the future, with fellow experts Dr. Gonzalo Ferreira from Virgina Tech and Dr. Jeff Firkins from Ohio State University.

Dr. Pamela Ruegg, MSU’s David J. Ellis Chair in Antimicrobial Resistance and professor in the Department of Large Animal Clinical Sciences, will give a presentation on antibiotic usage on Michigan dairies.

MSU Extension educator Charles Gould will share lessons learned from manure events in Michigan.

Bradford will provide an update regarding the new dairy at MSU and seek feedback on how MSU can better support the industry.

Dr. Angel Abuelo, a veterinarian and associate professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine, will share colostrum management practices that lead to optimized calf health, growth and future performance, and explore strategies to improve active immunity in neonatal calves for better health and production. This free program will be offered in both English and Spanish.

Educational content

Additional sessions will look at leveraging technology for improved crop management; new approaches in labor management and key factors of employee retention; a dairy market and policy outlook; the latest in reproduction; sustainability and how it will affect you; farm management and profitability; practical health monitoring practices; and strategies to avoid mistakes in dairy farm succession planning.

“This year’s conference offers a wide variety of educational content to meet the needs of today’s dairy producers,” Bradford says. “It also provides a great opportunity to engage with exhibitors and industry representatives to develop connections that can support the dairy operation.”

In conjunction with GLRDC, the Michigan Holstein All-Breeds Convention Sale will be held Feb. 9, followed by the Michigan Jersey Cattle Club annual meeting and the Michigan Holstein Association annual meeting Feb. 10.

Adult, student and farm registration options are available. On-site registration is subject to availability. For more information, including a detailed copy of the agenda and to register online, visit glrdc.org. To register by phone, call 989-666-3773.

Source: MSU