The Pennsylvania Farm Show and Expo Center will be humming this weekend with the start of the All-American Dairy Show.

Thousands of dairy cattle and exhibitors from across the country will be showcased, starting with the Pennsylvania Junior National Show on Saturday and continuing through next Wednesday with the Supreme Champion Pageant.

The celebration culminates with the 67th Pennsylvania Dairy Princess coronation and competition at 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Penn Harris Hotel in Camp Hill.

Admission is free. More information on the show can be found at allamericandairyshow.com.

Here’s some highlights from this year’s show:

Dairy antiques and collectibles. The annual All-Dairy Antiques and Collectibles show will be held in the Dairy Activity Center from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 15, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 16-19.

The show is the only known all-dairy antique in the U.S. featuring many high-quality, rare and unusual items.

Awards, awards, awards. No All-American is complete without the awarding of the Obie Snider, Pioneer and Image Awards.

The Obie Snider Award was established in memory of Obie Snider of Bedford County, a founding father of the All-American Dairy Show. The award recognizes an individual who places significant value in service to the industry and community and displays high standards of conduct.

The award has been doled out since 2004. Last year’s winner was Ken Raney.

The Pioneer Award is presented to an individual who had a significant impact on the overall success of the previous year’s All-American Dairy Show.

Last year’s winner was Michelle Cornman.

The Image Award is presented to an individual who has enhanced the image of the All-American Dairy Show with significant contributions of time and energy to promote its reputation, prestige and welfare.

Last year’s winner was Michele Reasner.

Trade show. The popular trade show will operate each day of the show from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 16-18; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 20.

Important cattle shows, by day. Here is a list of the cattle shows scheduled for the week:

Sept. 16

8:30 a.m. Pennsylvania Junior Dairy Show, New Holland Large Arena

Sept. 17

8:30 a.m. Youth Showmanship Contest, New Holland Large Arena

8:45 a.m. Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Contest, Equine Arena

6:30 p.m. Invitational Youth Dairy Cattle Judging Awards Ceremony, PA Preferred Banquet Hall

Sept. 18

9 a.m. Junior Dairy Management Contest, PA Preferred Banquet Hall

4 p.m. Premier National Junior Event Supreme Champion Pageant, New Holland Large Arena

4 p.m. Image and Obie Snider Award presentations, New Holland Large Arena

Sept. 19

8:30 a.m. Eastern National Fall Holstein Show, Pennsylvania Fall Holstein Championship Show, calves and heifers, Equine Arena Ring #1

5 p.m. All-American Herdsman Award, at the winning pack

Sept. 20

9 a.m. Eastern National Fall Holstein Show, Fall Holstein Championship Show, cows, Equine Arena Ring #1

2 p.m. All-American Dairy Show Supreme Champion Pageant, New Holland Large Arena

Source: All-American Dairy Show