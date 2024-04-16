Michigan Farmer Logo

The Honey Bee Health Coalition has updated its approved medications list for hive health in the U.S. and Canada.

April 16, 2024

A beekeeper treats bees from varroa mite
APPROVED MEDICATIONS: The Honey Bee Health Coalition offers a list of legal and registered products approved for the management of hive pests and diseases, including those targeting varroa mites. Kosolovskyy/Getty Images

Varroa mites, known for their destructive impact on bee colonies, pose significant risks to bee populations and agricultural ecosystems.

A significant mite infestation can lead to the death of a honeybee colony, usually in late fall through early spring. Knowing what medications are available and approved for treatment of hive pests and diseases is crucial, according to the Honey Bee Health Coalition, which recently updated its comprehensive list, "Registered Medications and Pesticides for Honey Bee Health." The document provides vital resources for honeybee colonies in the U.S. and Canada.

It offers a consolidated list of legal and registered products approved for the management of hive pests and diseases, including those targeting varroa mites, aligning with guidance provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Canadian Association of Professional Apiculturists.

These approved medications must be used for any operation utilizing hives and their products for commercial use, according to HBHC, ensuring the health and safety of honeybee colonies and the integrity of hive products for consumers.

Varroa mites are an external parasitic mite that attacks and feeds on honeybees. They are one of the most damaging honeybee pests in the world.

Beekeepers and stakeholders can access the updated documents, as well as a variety of other resources for combating varroa mites on the Honey Bee Health Coalition's website at honeybeehealthcoalition.org.

Source: HBHC

