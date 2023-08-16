Discover new research and information on agriculture, natural resources and more from major innovators in Nebraska this year at Husker Harvest Days.

“Your Partner in Innovation” includes the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Extension and its Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. As always, find them at the “Big Red Building.”

Teams of Nebraska Extension educators and specialists will be sharing their field-proven experiences with new data-driven, unbiased research. Bring along your plant, water and insect samples, too.

Here’s just a sampling of what you can learn:

Ag practices. The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network partners with farmers to evaluate agricultural practices that are applicable to your operation by research topics you chose, on your fields and with your equipment.

Tools. Discuss tools for optimizing agricultural and landscape irrigation and ensuring your drinking water is safe.

Decision-making. The Center for Agricultural Profitability provides innovative data-driven resources to help build confidence in farm and ranch management decision-making.

Prescribed burns. Learn about planning and the benefits of prescribed burns for maintaining forage for Nebraska beef.

Soil health. Healthy soil offers many benefits — and Extension experts can help you assess your soil and develop a soil health plan specific to your operation.

Pest ID. Early pest detection reduces losses. Nebraska Extension provides a variety of resources to help you learn about pest identification — and can explain how to send a high-quality sample to the UNL Diagnostic Lab.

Weather. Weather Ready Farms is designed to help Nebraska producers prepare for extreme weather and climate volatility. Learn about tools and how to join this program.

Rural life. Rural communities are the heart of Nebraska. Through the Rural Prosperity Nebraska initiative, Extension educators work with Nebraskans to discover, define and celebrate the culture of their communities.

Health. Discuss how to support your mental, physical and emotional wellness.

Landscaping. Your Extension experts are here to help you create a thriving landscape. Discuss questions about resource-efficient landscapes and pest problems.

Leadership. The Nebraska LEAD Program prepares and motivates men and women in agriculture for more effective leadership. The program offers a strong knowledge base, relevant exposures and experiences, and important leadership and social skills necessary for today’s leaders.

4-H. Nebraska 4-H partners with business, industry and education to ensure today’s youth are prepared for their future. Explore potential careers and practice employable skills through an interactive tech display.

Melvin is a Nebraska Extension irrigated cropping systems specialist, and Powers is a research and Extension communications specialist for the Nebraska Water Center.