Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

Visit HHD Hospitality Tent for information, prizesVisit HHD Hospitality Tent for information, prizes

Educational seminars and exciting interviews are planned during the event.

Mindy Ward

September 6, 2023

3 Min Read
Speaker at Husker Harvest Days speaking to attendees at the Hospitality Tent
TAKE A LOAD OFF: A great place to rest and rejuvenate is in the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. Come in to register for prizes or hear from industry experts.Photos by Farm Progress

Sit a spell at the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent and hear the latest ag information from its stage where industry interviews, marketing reports and farm planning sessions will be held. 

Here’s a look at what’s on tap at the Hospitality Tent on Central Avenue and Main Street:

Farm Next. Stop by and hear from new ag innovators in agriculture as a part of the Farm Next program. This popular TV series, brought to you by Farm Progress and Pivot Bio, will be available live at the Hospitality Tent.

Nebraska Industry Spotlight. Come see some of your favorite Nebraska-based companies on stage at the Hospitality Tent. Learn more about the valuable services they offer as they discuss their unique company histories and variety of products.

Boost your marketing skills. Farm Futures grain market analyst Jacqueline Holland will share insight into what led to a wild marketing year so far in 2023. She will take a deeper dive into:

  • supply-and-demand fundamentals

  • weather challenges

  • production expectations

  • input costs

  • farmland value trends

  • what to expect in 2024

While you are there, get more details about the 2024 Farm Futures Business Summit, where you can really boost your marketing skills during this annual seminar to be presented in January by Farm Futures and a host of industry experts.

Plug into policy. Farm Progress policy editor Joshua Baethge makes his first appearance at Husker Harvest Days. He joins Holland every day during the Farm Futures Market and Policy Outlook to share insight and analysis on how the latest happenings in Washington, D.C., may impact your farming operation. Some hot-button issues include:

  • next farm bill

  • Waters of the U.S.

  • California’s Proposition 12

Governor on stage. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will field questions from Nebraska Farmer Editor Curt Arens relating to the legislative session and other state policies. Join them at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

Succession planning. Allan Vyhnalek, University of Nebraska Extension educator and farm transition specialist, will offer advice on ranch succession and transition planning during daily sessions, helping you dig into topics related to passing down the farm. He advises farmers to make succession decisions while everything is going well and not under a stressful situation.

Nebraska Farmer Hour. Join the Farm Progress New Products Team on Sept. 12 as they share a few of their favorite equipment and technology finds from this year’s show.

And FFA members will join Nebraska Farmer staff writer Elizabeth Hodges on stage Sept. 13, as part of the Nebraska Farmer Hour.

COMMODITY OUTLOOK: Jacqueline Holland, market analyst for Farm Futures, shares insights and advice on this year’s marketing strategies for corn and soybeans.

Women in Agriculture. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers a panel discussion around finding balance on Sept. 12. Another educational session will be offered Sept. 14.

Booths galore. After resting a while, get up and visit vendors inside the Hospitality Tent. They will offer health, nutrition and safety products.

Register for prizes

Stop by to enter the 2023 sweepstakes for a chance to win the Yeti Tailgate Prize Pack worth $1,100. Full drawing details are available inside the tent.

Read more about:

Farm SuccessionAg Marketing

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

95°F

Sunny
weather-icon

Day 96º

Night 79º

3.02 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Rep. Nikki Budzinski standing next to Secretary Tom Vilsack at the Farm Progress Show.
Farm Policy
Budzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels ActBudzinski makes case for Next Generation Fuels Act
byJoshua Baethge
Sep 6, 2023
2 Min Listen
Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023Farm Progress America, September 6, 2023
Sep 6, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE