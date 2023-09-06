Sit a spell at the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent and hear the latest ag information from its stage where industry interviews, marketing reports and farm planning sessions will be held.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap at the Hospitality Tent on Central Avenue and Main Street:

Farm Next. Stop by and hear from new ag innovators in agriculture as a part of the Farm Next program. This popular TV series, brought to you by Farm Progress and Pivot Bio, will be available live at the Hospitality Tent.

Nebraska Industry Spotlight. Come see some of your favorite Nebraska-based companies on stage at the Hospitality Tent. Learn more about the valuable services they offer as they discuss their unique company histories and variety of products.

Boost your marketing skills. Farm Futures grain market analyst Jacqueline Holland will share insight into what led to a wild marketing year so far in 2023. She will take a deeper dive into:

supply-and-demand fundamentals

weather challenges

production expectations

input costs

farmland value trends

what to expect in 2024

While you are there, get more details about the 2024 Farm Futures Business Summit, where you can really boost your marketing skills during this annual seminar to be presented in January by Farm Futures and a host of industry experts.

Plug into policy. Farm Progress policy editor Joshua Baethge makes his first appearance at Husker Harvest Days. He joins Holland every day during the Farm Futures Market and Policy Outlook to share insight and analysis on how the latest happenings in Washington, D.C., may impact your farming operation. Some hot-button issues include:

next farm bill

Waters of the U.S.

California’s Proposition 12

Governor on stage. Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen will field questions from Nebraska Farmer Editor Curt Arens relating to the legislative session and other state policies. Join them at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14.

Succession planning. Allan Vyhnalek, University of Nebraska Extension educator and farm transition specialist, will offer advice on ranch succession and transition planning during daily sessions, helping you dig into topics related to passing down the farm. He advises farmers to make succession decisions while everything is going well and not under a stressful situation.

Nebraska Farmer Hour. Join the Farm Progress New Products Team on Sept. 12 as they share a few of their favorite equipment and technology finds from this year’s show.

And FFA members will join Nebraska Farmer staff writer Elizabeth Hodges on stage Sept. 13, as part of the Nebraska Farmer Hour.

COMMODITY OUTLOOK: Jacqueline Holland, market analyst for Farm Futures, shares insights and advice on this year’s marketing strategies for corn and soybeans.

Women in Agriculture. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln offers a panel discussion around finding balance on Sept. 12. Another educational session will be offered Sept. 14.

Booths galore. After resting a while, get up and visit vendors inside the Hospitality Tent. They will offer health, nutrition and safety products.

Register for prizes

Stop by to enter the 2023 sweepstakes for a chance to win the Yeti Tailgate Prize Pack worth $1,100. Full drawing details are available inside the tent.