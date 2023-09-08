When traveling the countryside, it’s hard to miss solar panels across a field capturing rays or windmills turning across the skyline. Renewable power is on the rise. To encourage that sustainability practice, companies and organizations buy that power for their use. Husker Harvest Days does the same through a special program that replaces power from conventional sources with renewable electricity.

As a division of Informa, a company that pledged to strive for net-zero emissions from its events, Farm Progress is part of an innovative program that evaluates its energy use, looks for efficiencies and reductions, and then purchases the electricity it still needs to power a show site from renewable sources such as wind, solar and geothermal.

“In farming, we know producers work to be efficient and sustainable,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “This program is a way we can contribute to the effort to reduce carbon emissions. From our standpoint, it’s a way to show we are invested in sustainability, too.”

Incentivizing renewable power

The Renewable Electricity program is supported by Informa LLC for all company events, including Husker Harvest Days and the Farm Progress Show.

This is how the program works:

The power into the show may be from conventional sources, but there are renewable sources on the grid. Every unit of renewable electricity generates a market-based credit called a renewable energy certificate. Informa purchases the RECs, which give the owner claim to megawatt-hours of renewable energy and its attributes.

The purchasing of renewable electricity helps achieve:

clean-energy goals

lower emissions

support for the renewable marketplace

As farmers open their land to generating renewable power, so do companies like Farm Progress.

When you see lights in a Husker Harvest Days exhibit or those big lights in each quadrant, know that they’re powered by renewable energy.