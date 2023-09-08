Sponsored By
Husker Harvest Days reduces its carbon footprint with renewable electricity.

Mindy Ward

September 8, 2023

solar panels and sheep
SOAK UP THE SUN: Farmers are sharing their space with solar panels. These types of incentivized investments in renewable power make it possible for companies to commit to emission-free electricity. Husker Harvest Days is powered by renewable energy through an innovative program.K_Thalhofer/Getty Images

When traveling the countryside, it’s hard to miss solar panels across a field capturing rays or windmills turning across the skyline. Renewable power is on the rise. To encourage that sustainability practice, companies and organizations buy that power for their use. Husker Harvest Days does the same through a special program that replaces power from conventional sources with renewable electricity.

As a division of Informa, a company that pledged to strive for net-zero emissions from its events, Farm Progress is part of an innovative program that evaluates its energy use, looks for efficiencies and reductions, and then purchases the electricity it still needs to power a show site from renewable sources such as wind, solar and geothermal.

“In farming, we know producers work to be efficient and sustainable,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “This program is a way we can contribute to the effort to reduce carbon emissions. From our standpoint, it’s a way to show we are invested in sustainability, too.”

Incentivizing renewable power

The Renewable Electricity program is supported by Informa LLC for all company events, including Husker Harvest Days and the Farm Progress Show.

This is how the program works:

  1. The power into the show may be from conventional sources, but there are renewable sources on the grid.

  2. Every unit of renewable electricity generates a market-based credit called a renewable energy certificate.

  3. Informa purchases the RECs, which give the owner claim to megawatt-hours of renewable energy and its attributes.

The purchasing of renewable electricity helps achieve:

  • clean-energy goals

  • lower emissions

  • support for the renewable marketplace

As farmers open their land to generating renewable power, so do companies like Farm Progress.

When you see lights in a Husker Harvest Days exhibit or those big lights in each quadrant, know that they’re powered by renewable energy.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

