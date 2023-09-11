September 11, 2023
Depending on where you are driving from, you can always get to Husker Harvest Days.
The Husker Harvest Days site is located 6 miles west of Grand Island on Husker Highway. Show staff and Farm Progress editors will be waiting to greet you each day of the show.
To make sure you arrive at your destination, here are the official routes to the site, no matter which direction you’re coming from.
From northwest
Take Highway 2 to Cairo and turn right (south) on Highway 11. At Husker Highway, turn left (east) and head to the show site.
From southwest
Take Interstate 80 east to Exit 300. At the exit ramp, go north on Highway 11. At Husker Highway, turn right (east) and head to the show site.
From east and southeast
Take I-80 west to Exit 312; turn north on Highway 281. Follow Highway 281 to Highway 30. Turn west on Highway 30 to Husker Highway. Then turn right on Husker Highway and head to the show site.
From north and northeast
Take Highway 281 south into Grand Island to Husker Highway. At Husker Highway, turn right (west) and head to the show site.
