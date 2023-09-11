Sponsored By
Pick your road — all lead to Husker Harvest Days

Here are the official routes to the site, no matter which direction you’re coming from.

Mindy Ward

September 11, 2023

Husker Harvest Days monument sign
GET THERE: Your road may not be as empty as the one right before the opening bell at Husker Harvest Days, but with a little direction, it can be a smooth ride into the show. Mindy Ward

Depending on where you are driving from, you can always get to Husker Harvest Days.

The Husker Harvest Days site is located 6 miles west of Grand Island on Husker Highway. Show staff and Farm Progress editors will be waiting to greet you each day of the show.

To make sure you arrive at your destination, here are the official routes to the site, no matter which direction you’re coming from.

From northwest

Take Highway 2 to Cairo and turn right (south) on Highway 11. At Husker Highway, turn left (east) and head to the show site.

From southwest

Take Interstate 80 east to Exit 300. At the exit ramp, go north on Highway 11. At Husker Highway, turn right (east) and head to the show site.

From east and southeast

Take I-80 west to Exit 312; turn north on Highway 281. Follow Highway 281 to Highway 30. Turn west on Highway 30 to Husker Highway. Then turn right on Husker Highway and head to the show site.

From north and northeast

Take Highway 281 south into Grand Island to Husker Highway. At Husker Highway, turn right (west) and head to the show site.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

