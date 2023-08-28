Sponsored By
Need a lift? Catch a ride on the tramNeed a lift? Catch a ride on the tram

The service begins at 8 a.m. each day at Husker Harvest Days.

Mindy Ward

August 28, 2023

FCS America shuttle with HHD attendees
ALL ABOARD: If your feet are tired, simply hop on an FCS America shuttle. It provides transportation around the exterior road of the show site.Farm Progress

Need a lift around the Husker Harvest Days showgrounds? Hop on the nearest Farm Credit Services of America tram.

FCS America runs eight tractor-pulled trams continuously each day beginning at 8 a.m. Trams run until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. Thursday.

The shuttles circle the perimeter of the grounds, letting riders off at several different points. Look for the signs at the visitor parking gate and around the grounds.

When you arrive, grab a tram at the visitor parking gate. Then at the end of the day, hop back on to return to the parking lot.

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

