Need a lift around the Husker Harvest Days showgrounds? Hop on the nearest Farm Credit Services of America tram.

FCS America runs eight tractor-pulled trams continuously each day beginning at 8 a.m. Trams run until 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 4 p.m. Thursday.

The shuttles circle the perimeter of the grounds, letting riders off at several different points. Look for the signs at the visitor parking gate and around the grounds.

When you arrive, grab a tram at the visitor parking gate. Then at the end of the day, hop back on to return to the parking lot.