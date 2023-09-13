Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in Nebraska, according to Laura Schabloske, interim executive director of the Nebraska Cancer Coalition. To draw attention to the need for screening and prevention, NC2 is bringing a 12-foot-tall inflatable lung to Husker Harvest Days.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the Mega Lung to Husker Harvest Days with the help of our partners, including Genentech,” says Dr. Allen Thorson, Nebraska Cancer Coalition board president. “Come walk through the lungs and learn more about cancer screening and prevention.”

Medical Inflatables’ Mega Lung is the world’s only inflatable pair of lungs, showing the inner workings of the respiratory system’s most critical organ. Visitors can enter the 20-by-12-foot display to learn more about maintaining lung health.

This is the first appearance by NC2 at Husker Harvest Days. Schabloske says its staff hopes to bring attention to various types of cancer prevention and screenings, including lung cancer.

NC2’s vision is to “Conquer Cancer Together” by connecting people and resources to strengthen cancer prevention, detection and quality of life in Nebraska.

Health education for masses

“There are many oncology deserts in our state where you have to drive many miles to receive care,” Schabloske says. “That’s why this exhibit at Husker Harvest Days is so important. We are bringing awareness and education to farmers and ranchers.”

The exhibit at Lot 549 will include information on cancer screenings and prevention for breast, colorectal and skin cancer, as well as help with ending tobacco use.

NC2 is joined by:

University of Nebraska Medical Center and UN-Kearney

American Cancer Society

Mary Lanning Healthcare

CHI Health Grand Island

Genentech

Nebraska Cancer Specialists

Exact Science

Focus on individual care

“Farmers and ranchers must be willing to take care of their health, just like they care of their fields or livestock,” Schabloske says. “It’s just like doing a maintenance check on machinery every year. You must do the same thing for your own body. It will increase the likelihood of survival with early detection.”

NC2 is a nonprofit that delivers education and awareness to all 93 counties in the state by working with clinical providers, public health and community-based organizations, and residents directly through events like HHD.

The ultimate goal is to put information into the hands of Nebraskans on oncology prevention, screening and survivorship.

“Our farmers and ranchers are incredibly important to this state,” she says. “They need to take time for their own self-care. Just like they make sure the crops are nourished and animals are fed, they need to nourish their own health care through screenings.”

Cancer by the numbers

Here are statistics on cancer in Nebraska:

1 in 3 people diagnosed in their lifetime

11,530 diagnosed this year

3,540 estimated to die in 2023

Source: American Cancer Society