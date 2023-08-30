Sponsored By
Meet Nebraska State FFA Officers at HHD

Officers will interact with members on the Hospitality Tent stage.

Curt Arens

August 30, 2023

Steve Wellman, former Gov. Pete Ricketts and Members of the State FFA Officer team on stage at HHD
FUTURE OF AG: Members of the State FFA Officer team are no strangers to the HHD Hospitality Tent stage, as they join Steve Wellman (left), then-director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and former Gov. Pete Ricketts onstage during the Nebraska Farmer Hour in 2022. Farm Progress

Husker Harvest Days over the years has served as a springboard for the Nebraska FFA Foundation, which helps to fund local FFA chapters and supervised occupational experience programs around the state.

That need continues to grow as FFA in Nebraska expands to heights not seen before. That means more than 12,000 FFA members in the state in over 210 FFA chapters.

It has been said that besides the State FFA Convention held each spring in Lincoln, HHD is the largest gathering of FFA members in the state each year, and that isn’t including FFA members who travel to HHD from surrounding states.

It is tradition that members of the Nebraska State FFA Officer team are available on the grounds at Husker Harvest Days on the Wednesday of the show, to greet the multitudes of FFA members attending the show and to visit with Nebraska FFA Foundation sponsors, thanking them for their support.

This year, the state officers will be at the HHD Hospitality Tent stage at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 during the Nebraska Farmer Hour program to visit with Farm Progress editors, to discuss their own FFA journeys and experiences, and to inspire young agriculturists around the region to aim high as they plan their careers in the ag industry.

Read more about:

FFA

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

