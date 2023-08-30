Husker Harvest Days over the years has served as a springboard for the Nebraska FFA Foundation, which helps to fund local FFA chapters and supervised occupational experience programs around the state.

That need continues to grow as FFA in Nebraska expands to heights not seen before. That means more than 12,000 FFA members in the state in over 210 FFA chapters.

It has been said that besides the State FFA Convention held each spring in Lincoln, HHD is the largest gathering of FFA members in the state each year, and that isn’t including FFA members who travel to HHD from surrounding states.

It is tradition that members of the Nebraska State FFA Officer team are available on the grounds at Husker Harvest Days on the Wednesday of the show, to greet the multitudes of FFA members attending the show and to visit with Nebraska FFA Foundation sponsors, thanking them for their support.

This year, the state officers will be at the HHD Hospitality Tent stage at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 during the Nebraska Farmer Hour program to visit with Farm Progress editors, to discuss their own FFA journeys and experiences, and to inspire young agriculturists around the region to aim high as they plan their careers in the ag industry.