Ever wonder how you got things done without the internet? That instant knowledge base where you can find answers to all your questions?

And if you want answers about Husker Harvest Days, online is the place to start. At HuskerHarvestDays.com, you can find everything from advance ticket sales to tools to make the most of your show visit.

Following is a rundown of the sections you’ll find at the top of the homepage:

Attend. This is a special section for visitors, which provides information on ticket purchases, golf cart rentals and shuttle services, hotels and campgrounds, the mobile app and text alerts, and resources for international visitors.

You can buy tickets online — up to 19 at a time. Just print them out and bring them with you. Advance ticket holders will be sent through a faster line at the show.

Demos and events. Here’s where you can find the schedule for demonstrations and seminars. When do combines roll each day? What time do tillage demos start?

This section offers easy access to those answers and more. This year, the Autonomy Showcase is expanding with more to see. You’ll also see the schedule for the “Noon Show” in the Hospitality Tent presented by the United Soybean Board.

There’s a full slate of demonstrations and activities throughout each show day, and this link is the place to start.

Map Your Show. In this section, you’ll find the exhibitor list, maps showing exhibitor locations, the product category list and the My Show Planner tool.

You can search exhibitors by name or product category, which is an efficient way to know what’s on hand. The My Show Planner tool, which requires a free registration, can help you lock in your visits by noting those companies, so you don’t forget them.

The My Show Planner is linked to the mobile app as well, allowing you to log in from your phone to access the list you created on your desktop with the planner. Note, you can also create, add and revise your My Show Planner directly from the mobile app.

The product category listing can be a way to uncover new manufacturers for products you seek. Perhaps you know the name of one maker of a specific product type, but in this list, you’ll find all who indicated they make the same product. You may find new options you hadn’t considered. Be sure to check that section out.

You can even find a product gallery showing what many exhibitors will have for you to see up close at the show. The Product Gallery area is filled with new information, photos and videos for visitors to peruse before the show.

A visit to the show website helps you start your trip off right to Grand Island. Learn more at HuskerHarvestDays.com.