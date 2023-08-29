Sponsored By
The show offers key information for cattle producers on drought, feed options and common-sense marketing.

Mindy Ward

August 29, 2023

cattle in field
WORK THE LAW: Doug Ferguson, longtime beef columnist with Farm Progress, often writes about sell-buy marketing. This year, he explores working with immutable laws to gain profitability within your farming operation.Farm Progress

“Success is not a matter of luck or hard work; it is a matter of science and common sense,” says Doug Ferguson, a Farm Progress beef columnist who will speak at the Husker Harvest Days Beef Sessions.

To hear Ferguson and others, grab your lunch and head to the Livestock Demonstration area, next to the Livestock Industries Building.

At the sessions, learn about putting more money in your pocket. Whether on the production side or marketing in the cattle industry, university and industry experts will share their expertise on a variety of topics.

Daily programming

Ferguson, along with cattle specialists Jason Warner and Mary Drewnoski, will offer their take on cattle management, marketing and forage production. Here are the details:

Navigating drought situations in your cow-calf herd, 11 a.m. Warner, a Kansas State University Extension cow-calf specialist, will look at nutrition and management considerations for producers during and after a drought year. He says many farmers face limited forage.

“We will look at timely information on what is available to help with feeding and caring for livestock under these challenging conditions,” he says.

His talk will provide information to make informed management decisions to ensure productivity in a herd.

Working with the immutable laws to prosper, 11:45 a.m. The immutable laws are natural laws of the universe. They are not man-made and cannot be changed by man. By working in harmony with these laws, we can prosper ourselves.

Ferguson, a longtime columnist for BEEF magazine and Farm Progress, will dive into a few of these rules and how you can use them to make money in your cattle operation.

You can find his view of cattle marketing every week at BeefMagazine.com.

Tips for selecting and managing grazing of annual forages, 12:15 p.m. Drewnoski, a beef systems specialist at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is back at the show this year. She notes it’s been a rough summer on pastures.

“It’s important to give those pastures a break,” Drewnoski says.

She will share which annual forages will help the most and how to manage them to extend your grazing days.

Register for a prize

After taking in a Beef Session, head over to the Livestock Industries Building and register to win a Boss CattleVacBox Vaccine Cooler worth $369. Full drawing details are available inside the building. Check out the Boss Vaccine Cooler, a $369 value, at strayhorn.com.

