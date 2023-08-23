August 23, 2023
Do you belong to one of more than 51,000 families who are a part of Nebraska Farm Bureau?
As a grassroots farm and ranch organization, Nebraska Farm Bureau works hard to enrich the lives of farm and ranch families in the state. So, it is fitting that you will see this organization at Husker Harvest Days again this year.
This membership-based organization attributes an additional $6,469 in property tax relief per farm due to its advocacy work. This year, the organization worked with the state Legislature to usher in historic tax relief by reducing property taxes by 30%.
But Nebraska Farm Bureau’s reach doesn’t stop there. As part of its role to serves residents of Nebraska, its efforts include bringing broadband to farms and ranches and providing timely resources.
Members cash in
Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to offer members exclusive access to resources, expertise and benefits that provide a variety of agricultural business solutions.
With a focus on growing the next generation of farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, Farm Bureau helps to promote career pathways, agricultural literacy and economic opportunity through networking opportunities and leadership development for young agricultural professionals.
In addition, Nebraska Farm Bureau is nurturing a passion for careers in agriculture by way of innovative programming and the many scholarships and grants for students that the organization sponsors through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation.
If you are a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, stop at its booth this year. Current members will be able to pick up Nebraska Farm Bureau leather gloves and snow cones. New members who sign up at Husker Harvest Days will also be able to pick up a pair of gloves and receive a free meal ticket for the Pork Place.
Also, shirts promoting Nebraska’s farms and ranches will be on sale for $10.
Don’t forget your bureau postcard
Be on the lookout for the Nebraska Farm Bureau postcard about Husker Harvest Days. Members who bring the postcard can be entered to win a drawing for a Kodiak 450 ATV.
