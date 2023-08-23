Nebraska Farmer Logo

It's 'give and take' at Nebraska Farm Bureau building

Farm Bureau leaders share policy wins and offer leather gloves to members during Husker Harvest Days.

Elizabeth Hodges

August 23, 2023

Attendees in front of the Nebraska Farm Bureau booth
CHECK IT OUT: New and current members should plan on visiting the Nebraska Farm Bureau booth to learn more about the initiatives of the bureau and to get a new pair of gloves for the farm. Farm Progress

Do you belong to one of more than 51,000 families who are a part of Nebraska Farm Bureau?

As a grassroots farm and ranch organization, Nebraska Farm Bureau works hard to enrich the lives of farm and ranch families in the state. So, it is fitting that you will see this organization at Husker Harvest Days again this year.

This membership-based organization attributes an additional $6,469 in property tax relief per farm due to its advocacy work. This year, the organization worked with the state Legislature to usher in historic tax relief by reducing property taxes by 30%.

But Nebraska Farm Bureau’s reach doesn’t stop there. As part of its role to serves residents of Nebraska, its efforts include bringing broadband to farms and ranches and providing timely resources.

Members cash in

Nebraska Farm Bureau is proud to offer members exclusive access to resources, expertise and benefits that provide a variety of agricultural business solutions.

With a focus on growing the next generation of farmers and ranchers in Nebraska, Farm Bureau helps to promote career pathways, agricultural literacy and economic opportunity through networking opportunities and leadership development for young agricultural professionals.

In addition, Nebraska Farm Bureau is nurturing a passion for careers in agriculture by way of innovative programming and the many scholarships and grants for students that the organization sponsors through the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. 

If you are a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, stop at its booth this year. Current members will be able to pick up Nebraska Farm Bureau leather gloves and snow cones. New members who sign up at Husker Harvest Days will also be able to pick up a pair of gloves and receive a free meal ticket for the Pork Place.

Also, shirts promoting Nebraska’s farms and ranches will be on sale for $10.

Don’t forget your bureau postcard

Be on the lookout for the Nebraska Farm Bureau postcard about Husker Harvest Days. Members who bring the postcard can be entered to win a drawing for a Kodiak 450 ATV.

Elizabeth Hodges

Elizabeth Hodges

Staff Writer, Farm Progress

Growing up on a third-generation purebred Berkshire hog operation, Elizabeth Hodges of Julian, Neb., credits her farm background as showing her what it takes to be involved in the ag industry. She began her journalism career while in high school, reporting on producer progress for the Midwest Messenger newspaper.

While a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she became a Husker Harvest Days intern at Nebraska Farmer in 2022. The next year, she was hired full time as a staff writer for Farm Progress. She plans to graduate in 2024 with a double major in ag and environmental sciences communications, as well as animal science.

Being on the 2022 Meat Judging team at UNL led her to be on the 2023 Livestock Judging team, where she saw all aspects of the livestock industry. She is also in Block and Bridle and has held different leadership positions within the club.

Hodges’ father, Michael, raises hogs, and her mother, Christy, is an ag education teacher and FFA advisor at Johnson County Central. Hodges is the oldest sibling of four.

