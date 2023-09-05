Sponsored By
Nebraska Farmer Logo

Husker Harvest Days connects global ag communityHusker Harvest Days connects global ag community

International visitors are hosted by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Curt Arens

September 5, 2023

2 Min Read
International visitors to Husker Harvest Days in Hospitality Tent
SIT A SPELL: International visitors to Husker Harvest Days will have a new place to meet company representatives and fellow travelers in the Hospitality Tent.Farm Progress

Husker Harvest Days is recognized around the globe as a showcase for irrigation, livestock and agriculture technology.

Each year, HHD hosts groups of international growers, agribusinesses and government personnel who want to learn more about the technology being featured and the companies that develop the technology, as well as networking with U.S. producers, innovators, inventors and manufacturers in the industry.

Colby Angst, export development consultant with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), is looking forward to hosting visitors at the HHD International Visitors Center. This year it will be at a new location.

The IVC is moving  from its former location on Lot 34 to inside the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. This location will serve as a place for international visitors to connect with agencies and ag businesses in Nebraska and the U.S.

“Nebraska DED will be at IVC for the three days of the show,” Angst says. “We’ll be talking with folks about our work bringing purchasers to Nebraska, bringing jobs to the state and helping out our Nebraska businesses through our grant programs.”

International acclaim

“It’s fair to say HHD is one of the best exhibits companies put up to display their new technology and tools, and it’s one of the best places for folks to come and learn about,” says Matt Jungmann Farm Progress national events director. “It would be great if we can attract growers all over the world to HHD.”

“Our goal this year is to have about 40 visitors,” Angst says. “We have folks slated to come in from Asia, South America, Europe and Africa, so far. We will be touring this group around the showgrounds, introducing them to Nebraska manufacturers and suppliers,” he says. “We will also be giving this group farm and business tours around the state.

“Having an International Visitors Center on-site allows guests from around the world to perhaps sit down with specific company representatives,” Angst says.

Although there is no set programming for the center, international visitors to the show are invited to stop by to schedule working meetings to help facilitate, negotiate and network about new business opportunities.

All international visitors, or those wanting to meet with international guests, are welcome to stop by the IVC. Relax, cool off and learn more about opportunities of international trade and business.

Along with networking at HHD, First National Bank of Omaha is hosting a social at the Saddle Club for international visitors to meet with Nebraska companies.

“From local startups in ag technology to global manufacturers, we look forward to matching up the right purchaser with our international guests,” Angst says.

Learn more about the Nebraska Department of Economic Development online at opportunity.nebraska.gov.

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

88°F

Overcast
weather-icon

Day 95º

Night 79º

3.72 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023Farm Progress America, September 5, 2023
Sep 5, 2023
Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023
Soybean
Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023Farm Progress America, September 1, 2023
Sep 1, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023Farm Progress America, August 31, 2023
Aug 31, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE