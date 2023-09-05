Husker Harvest Days is recognized around the globe as a showcase for irrigation, livestock and agriculture technology.

Each year, HHD hosts groups of international growers, agribusinesses and government personnel who want to learn more about the technology being featured and the companies that develop the technology, as well as networking with U.S. producers, innovators, inventors and manufacturers in the industry.

Colby Angst, export development consultant with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), is looking forward to hosting visitors at the HHD International Visitors Center. This year it will be at a new location.

The IVC is moving from its former location on Lot 34 to inside the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. This location will serve as a place for international visitors to connect with agencies and ag businesses in Nebraska and the U.S.

“Nebraska DED will be at IVC for the three days of the show,” Angst says. “We’ll be talking with folks about our work bringing purchasers to Nebraska, bringing jobs to the state and helping out our Nebraska businesses through our grant programs.”

International acclaim

“It’s fair to say HHD is one of the best exhibits companies put up to display their new technology and tools, and it’s one of the best places for folks to come and learn about,” says Matt Jungmann Farm Progress national events director. “It would be great if we can attract growers all over the world to HHD.”

“Our goal this year is to have about 40 visitors,” Angst says. “We have folks slated to come in from Asia, South America, Europe and Africa, so far. We will be touring this group around the showgrounds, introducing them to Nebraska manufacturers and suppliers,” he says. “We will also be giving this group farm and business tours around the state.

“Having an International Visitors Center on-site allows guests from around the world to perhaps sit down with specific company representatives,” Angst says.

Although there is no set programming for the center, international visitors to the show are invited to stop by to schedule working meetings to help facilitate, negotiate and network about new business opportunities.

All international visitors, or those wanting to meet with international guests, are welcome to stop by the IVC. Relax, cool off and learn more about opportunities of international trade and business.

Along with networking at HHD, First National Bank of Omaha is hosting a social at the Saddle Club for international visitors to meet with Nebraska companies.

“From local startups in ag technology to global manufacturers, we look forward to matching up the right purchaser with our international guests,” Angst says.

Learn more about the Nebraska Department of Economic Development online at opportunity.nebraska.gov.