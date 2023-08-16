Husker Harvest Days staff wants you to see everything the show has to offer — from field demonstrations to the more than 500 exhibitor booths. But if you fear you may get a little tired walking the showgrounds, consider renting or bringing your own golf cart.

Visitors can operate golf carts and motorized scooters all three days of Husker Harvest Days.

However, vehicles like lawn mowers, Gators, ATVs and other utility vehicles are not allowed on showgrounds.

You can rent a golf cart from Buresh Golf & Equipment of Lincoln, Neb., by calling 402-499-9806 or visiting its website at bureshgolf.com.

You’d better hurry as they tend to sell out quickly.

Here are some things to know:

Personal golf carts must still have a permit.

Visitors need to sign a liability waiver and purchase a permit at the east end of Flag Road on the edge of the parking lot.

Visitor-owned golf cart passes are $60 but cannot be purchased in advance.

Golf cart rules at HHD

To keep drivers, walkers and vendors safe, golf cart operators must follow these rules:

Pedestrians have the right of way.

Golf carts may not exceed 5 mph.

Golf carts may not be used to enter an exhibit. They shall remain in the street without obstructing access to the exhibit space. Operators who drive into exhibits and tents will lose their permit, and the golf cart will be removed from the exhibit area.

Operators must remove the key from the vehicle at such time that the golf cart is vacated.

Golf carts may not transport more individuals than the number of seats available.

No pull-behind attachments to golf carts are permitted.

Operators must be a minimum of 25 years of age.

Operators shall operate vehicles in a safe and prudent manner.

In those situations where questions arise relative to any aspect of these rules and regulations, Husker Harvest Days management shall be responsible for all final decisions.