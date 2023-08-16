Nebraska Farmer Logo

Help getting around at Husker Harvest DaysHelp getting around at Husker Harvest Days

Golf cars and scooters are allowed on the HHD site; rent or bring your own.

Mindy Ward

August 16, 2023

2 Min Read
attendees riding in golf cart around HHD
CRUISE AND CHAT: Getting around the 640-acre show can be easier with a golf cart. You will cover more ground during your day — or all three days for the full HHD ag experience. You may even run into a few friends, so stop and catch up on ag issues.Mindy Ward

Husker Harvest Days staff wants you to see everything the show has to offer — from field demonstrations to the more than 500 exhibitor booths. But if you fear you may get a little tired walking the showgrounds, consider renting or bringing your own golf cart.

Visitors can operate golf carts and motorized scooters all three days of Husker Harvest Days.

However, vehicles like lawn mowers, Gators, ATVs and other utility vehicles are not allowed on showgrounds.

You can rent a golf cart from Buresh Golf & Equipment of Lincoln, Neb., by calling 402-499-9806 or visiting its website at bureshgolf.com.

You’d better hurry as they tend to sell out quickly.

Here are some things to know:

  • Personal golf carts must still have a permit.

  • Visitors need to sign a liability waiver and purchase a permit at the east end of Flag Road on the edge of the parking lot.

  • Visitor-owned golf cart passes are $60 but cannot be purchased in advance.

Golf cart rules at HHD

To keep drivers, walkers and vendors safe, golf cart operators must follow these rules:

  • Pedestrians have the right of way.

  • Golf carts may not exceed 5 mph.

  • Golf carts may not be used to enter an exhibit. They shall remain in the street without obstructing access to the exhibit space. Operators who drive into exhibits and tents will lose their permit, and the golf cart will be removed from the exhibit area.

  • Operators must remove the key from the vehicle at such time that the golf cart is vacated.

  • Golf carts may not transport more individuals than the number of seats available.

  • No pull-behind attachments to golf carts are permitted.

  • Operators must be a minimum of 25 years of age.

  • Operators shall operate vehicles in a safe and prudent manner.

In those situations where questions arise relative to any aspect of these rules and regulations, Husker Harvest Days management shall be responsible for all final decisions.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward
Subscribe to receive top agriculture news
Be informed daily with these free e-newsletters

You May Also Like

Current Conditions for

New York, NY

73°F

Cloudy
weather-icon

Day 84º

Night 72º

4.67 mph
See Detailed Weather Report

Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.

Editor's Choice

Recommended

Farm Progress America, August 16, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 16, 2023Farm Progress America, August 16, 2023
Aug 16, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 15, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 15, 2023Farm Progress America, August 15, 2023
Aug 15, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 14, 2023
Farm Business
Farm Progress America, August 14, 2023Farm Progress America, August 14, 2023
Aug 14, 2023
Recent Headlines
Aug 29 - Aug 31, 2023
Farm Progress Show annually hosts more than 600 exhibitors displaying new farm equipment, tractors, combines and farm implements; seed and crop protection products; and many additional farm supplies and services.
LEARN MORE