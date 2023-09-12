When you arrive to Grand Island, Neb., be sure to document your trip to Husker Harvest Days — and there’s a perfect spot to do just that.

This year, visit the photo backdrop in the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. Take a photo and upload it to your favorite social account using the #HHD23.

After that, head out on the showgrounds to visit equipment displays. Don’t forget to tag them and Husker Harvest Days in your posts.

Make sure to like and follow the show site and our editors up-to-the-minute updates on demonstrations, events and last-minute Husker Harvest Days news from our social media sites.

Editors and staff will be on-site sharing their favorite sights and even a few sounds daily from show demonstrations, displays, vendors, food and events. But everyone wants to see and share yours as well. Let’s show just what makes HHD the largest totally irrigated farm show in the nation.

Text alerts

You can receive periodic updates, as well as breaking news directly from show management by texting HHD to 20505. This service will also provide weather-related changes and schedule adjustments straight to your mobile device.

Get ready to be “social” Sept. 12-14 at Husker Harvest Days.