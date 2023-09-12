Sponsored By
Smile and snap your way through Husker Harvest Days.

Mindy Ward

September 12, 2023

man holding phone
STAY IN TOUCH: Keep connected through Farm Progress Show’s social media platforms. Jose Gonzalez Buenaposada/Getty Images

When you arrive to Grand Island, Neb., be sure to document your trip to Husker Harvest Days — and there’s a perfect spot to do just that.

This year, visit the photo backdrop in the Husker Harvest Days Hospitality Tent. Take a photo and upload it to your favorite social account using the #HHD23.

After that, head out on the showgrounds to visit equipment displays. Don’t forget to tag them and Husker Harvest Days in your posts.

Make sure to like and follow the show site and our editors up-to-the-minute updates on demonstrations, events and last-minute Husker Harvest Days news from our social media sites.

Editors and staff will be on-site sharing their favorite sights and even a few sounds daily from show demonstrations, displays, vendors, food and events. But everyone wants to see and share yours as well. Let’s show just what makes HHD the largest totally irrigated farm show in the nation.

Text alerts

You can receive periodic updates, as well as breaking news directly from show management by texting HHD to 20505. This service will also provide weather-related changes and schedule adjustments straight to your mobile device.

Get ready to be “social” Sept. 12-14 at Husker Harvest Days.

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

