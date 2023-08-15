August 15, 2023
Take advantage of cheaper admission and faster entry to Husker Harvest Days by buying your tickets online at HuskerHarvestDays.com. At the official show website, you can buy a ticket and print off a barcode, or better yet, reduce waste and save it to your smartphone.
“Show the barcode, and we will scan it,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “They’ll be less wait time at the gate and less paper waste. But if you print it off, be sure to drop it in a recycling container along any Husker Harvest Days street to help the show site and environment remain clean.”
Groups of 20 or more can buy tickets online in advance and receive them in the mail. And registering your group early enters you into a chance to win a Yeti.
Ticket prices
Ticket prices for Husker Harvest Days:
Adults pay $10 for advance tickets and $15 at the gate.
Students pay $8.
Children 12 and under are free.
