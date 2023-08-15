Nebraska Farmer Logo

Buy tickets in advance online; then go green and save them to your smartphone.

Mindy Ward

August 15, 2023

Attendees in line for gates to open at HHD
EASY ACCESS: Ordering tickets online for Husker Harvest Days is simple. The best way is to visit the site and save the barcode to your smartphone device. Staff at the gates will then scan the tickets, making a faster way to get into the show.Mindy Ward

Take advantage of cheaper admission and faster entry to Husker Harvest Days by buying your tickets online at HuskerHarvestDays.com. At the official show website, you can buy a ticket and print off a barcode, or better yet, reduce waste and save it to your smartphone.

“Show the barcode, and we will scan it,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “They’ll be less wait time at the gate and less paper waste. But if you print it off, be sure to drop it in a recycling container along any Husker Harvest Days street to help the show site and environment remain clean.”

Groups of 20 or more can buy tickets online in advance and receive them in the mail. And registering your group early enters you into a chance to win a Yeti.

Ticket prices

Ticket prices for Husker Harvest Days:

  • Adults pay $10 for advance tickets and $15 at the gate.

  • Students pay $8.

  • Children 12 and under are free.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

