September 7, 2023
Need a rest from touring equipment and watching field demonstrations at Husker Harvest Days? Well, there is a place to relax, enjoy a beer, visit with friends and play some games. Syngenta Square is back at Husker Harvest Days.
This venue offers Husker Harvest Days attendees a chance to relax after a long day at the show. Syngenta Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 12-13, which will allow visitors a chance to relax while some traffic moves off the site. The last day of Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 14, it is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Local beers showcased
Adult beverages will be served in the tent. Working with Nebraska Brewers Guild, Syngenta Square will offer a range of locally made beers.
While show visitors can purchase beverages in the square, the company is also offering attendees the chance to earn a free beverage through a visit to the company booth.
The Syngenta exhibit and Syngenta Square are not far from each other. Show visitors can take the tour of the exhibit at Lot 1106 and then walk right out of the gate and into the tent.
ON TAP: Syngenta Square offers a variety of beers to choose from during Husker Harvest Days. It is a place for showgoers to relax and visit with other farmers and ranchers.
