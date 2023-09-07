Sponsored By
Gather friends for fun at Syngenta Square

The venue offers Husker Harvest Days attendees a chance to relax after a long day at the show.

Mindy Ward

September 7, 2023

Attendees at HHD drinking beer at Syngenta Square
COME AND RELAX: Visitors to Syngenta Square can meet friends and family to play some games or enjoy a beer each day of the show.Photos by Farm Progress

Need a rest from touring equipment and watching field demonstrations at Husker Harvest Days? Well, there is a place to relax, enjoy a beer, visit with friends and play some games. Syngenta Square is back at Husker Harvest Days.

This venue offers Husker Harvest Days attendees a chance to relax after a long day at the show. Syngenta Square will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 12-13, which will allow visitors a chance to relax while some traffic moves off the site. The last day of Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 14, it is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local beers showcased

Adult beverages will be served in the tent. Working with Nebraska Brewers Guild, Syngenta Square will offer a range of locally made beers.

While show visitors can purchase beverages in the square, the company is also offering attendees the chance to earn a free beverage through a visit to the company booth.

The Syngenta exhibit and Syngenta Square are not far from each other. Show visitors can take the tour of the exhibit at Lot 1106 and then walk right out of the gate and into the tent.

ON TAP: Syngenta Square offers a variety of beers to choose from during Husker Harvest Days. It is a place for showgoers to relax and visit with other farmers and ranchers.

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

