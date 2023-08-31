Each year, FFA members from across the state bring food donations to Husker Harvest Days as part of Heartland United Way’s food drive. It provides a way to shine a spotlight on food insecurity in rural communities.

“The food collected is so important to local backpack programs, shelter meal providers and local food pantries to help ensure people have access to food,” says Karen Rathke, president of Heartland United Way.

“Unfortunately, for too many people, the next meal is not a guarantee, and there is nothing more heartbreaking than a child who is hungry,” she adds.

“At Informa, we are committed to creating a world free of hunger,” says Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director. “Husker Harvest Days offers us the opportunity to start that process locally in the state of Nebraska. We are honored to partner with the United Way and FFA members from across the state to serve the food insecure in rural America.”

The food drive gives Husker Harvest Days visitors a chance to donate nonperishable food items before entering the show gates.

FFA members who donate Sept. 13, the second day of the show, receive free entry.

Students must bring a minimum of five nonperishable food items. Donations are taken at the bus entrance on the southwest corner of the showgrounds.

The food is weighed, sorted and loaded onto a truck. It is later distributed to shelters, food pantries and backpack programs throughout the Grand Island area.

Individuals are encouraged to bring:

proteins like canned chicken, tuna and peanut butter

meal prep items such as Tuna Helper, pasta and soups

The food drive extends beyond Husker Harvest Days. Local food drives at collection sites at grocery stores such as Super Saver, Hy-Vee, and Hometown Market (St. Paul), throughout Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and Howard counties also take place show week. Shoppers can also buy meals to donate.

“Some grocers will pre-bag $5 worth of groceries. The items are preselected to meet the needs of the area,” Rathke says. “With backpack programs, it’s so important families get food they can prepare easily, or even children can prepare for them. We pick it up, so people can pay for it but don’t need to take it anywhere to donate.”