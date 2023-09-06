Making the rounds at Husker Harvest Days learning about the new technologies and watching field demos can make a person hungry. When your stomach starts rumbling, stop at one of the food booths and support schools in the area.

The offerings here are tried and tested by Farm Progress editors — who note you can’t go wrong with a cherry cinnamon roll, breakfast burrito or breakfast muffin in the morning, or a burger, steak sandwich, beef brisket or pork loin for lunch.

Hula Hut

Does the sound of a half-pound hamburger or brisket sandwich get your mouth to water? Head over to the Hula Hut to get these popular items. Proceeds support Grand Island Senior High Boosters Club projects that are not covered under the school budget, such as a remodel of the weight room and Hudl technology.

Volunteers working the stand include more than 40 parents and over 150 students. But don’t worry if you are only around for the morning, because they serve Lina’s breakfast burritos, a local favorite, at 6:30 every morning.

They take preorders, will deliver meals and have food coupons available to hand out to customers.

G.I. Central Catholic Food Stand

An assortment of steak sandwiches, hamburgers, brats, ice cream and homemade pies are always a hit at the Grand Island Central Catholic food stand. But a top favorite has to be the rib-eye sandwich.

To get any of these great menu items, head over to the school’s stand, where alumni, Knights of Columbus members, teachers, parents and students pitch in for this big fundraiser.

Funds go to support the fine arts department, school foundation and student council. They can take preorders and will make deliveries. Don’t miss the breakfast menu every day of sausage, egg and cheese muffins.

Eagle’s Nest

Bacon cheeseburger. Need anyone say more? Order one of these from Eagle’s Nest, operated by the Wood River Rural Schools, and support beef, swine and dairy producers all in one bite.

Other popular items from the Eagle’s Nest include cinnamon rolls, and cherry and apple turnovers. Working the stand are about 30 students, along with numerous volunteers, including alumni, parents and teachers. The proceeds will benefit scholarships and extracurricular activities such as athletics and band.

Viking Shipyard

Stop at the Viking Shipyard, operated by the Grand Island Northwest Athletic Boosters, for a mean Philly steak sandwich, along with a full menu of great options. If you stop by in the morning, make sure to pick up a cinnamon roll or breakfast sandwich. They take preorders here as well.

The proceeds will go toward the athletic booster club for the high school, annual scholarships and the purchase of equipment needed for the athletic program.

Pork Place

The Pork Place, operated by over 30 volunteers from Sutton Christian School, offers the ever-popular Husker Burger, a combination of a sliced pork loin sandwich and a bacon burger all in one.

Proceeds will help pay teachers’ salaries and go into the school’s general fund. Exhibitors can preorder and have food delivered to their location.

Fill ’er up on snacks

If you’re walking around the show site and still have a little room for more food, you can find kettle corn and popcorn, ice cream and other snacks throughout the showgrounds.