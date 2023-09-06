Sponsored By
Don’t get hangry at Husker Harvest DaysDon’t get hangry at Husker Harvest Days

Support local schools and feed your hunger by visiting food vendors.

Curt Arens, Elizabeth Hodges

September 6, 2023

beef burgers being grilled from one of the HHD food vendors
WHILE IT’S HOT: Grab a straight-from-the-grill beef burger from one of the HHD food vendors. Proceeds will support local schools around the Grand Island community.Farm Progress

Making the rounds at Husker Harvest Days learning about the new technologies and watching field demos can make a person hungry. When your stomach starts rumbling, stop at one of the food booths and support schools in the area.

The offerings here are tried and tested by Farm Progress editors — who note you can’t go wrong with a cherry cinnamon roll, breakfast burrito or breakfast muffin in the morning, or a burger, steak sandwich, beef brisket or pork loin for lunch.

Hula Hut

Does the sound of a half-pound hamburger or brisket sandwich get your mouth to water? Head over to the Hula Hut to get these popular items. Proceeds support Grand Island Senior High Boosters Club projects that are not covered under the school budget, such as a remodel of the weight room and Hudl technology.

Volunteers working the stand include more than 40 parents and over 150 students. But don’t worry if you are only around for the morning, because they serve Lina’s breakfast burritos, a local favorite, at 6:30 every morning.

They take preorders, will deliver meals and have food coupons available to hand out to customers.

G.I. Central Catholic Food Stand

An assortment of steak sandwiches, hamburgers, brats, ice cream and homemade pies are always a hit at the Grand Island Central Catholic food stand. But a top favorite has to be the rib-eye sandwich.

To get any of these great menu items, head over to the school’s stand, where alumni, Knights of Columbus members, teachers, parents and students pitch in for this big fundraiser.

Funds go to support the fine arts department, school foundation and student council. They can take preorders and will make deliveries. Don’t miss the breakfast menu every day of sausage, egg and cheese muffins.

Eagle’s Nest

Bacon cheeseburger. Need anyone say more? Order one of these from Eagle’s Nest, operated by the Wood River Rural Schools, and support beef, swine and dairy producers all in one bite.

Other popular items from the Eagle’s Nest include cinnamon rolls, and cherry and apple turnovers. Working the stand are about 30 students, along with numerous volunteers, including alumni, parents and teachers. The proceeds will benefit scholarships and extracurricular activities such as athletics and band.

Viking Shipyard

Stop at the Viking Shipyard, operated by the Grand Island Northwest Athletic Boosters, for a mean Philly steak sandwich, along with a full menu of great options. If you stop by in the morning, make sure to pick up a cinnamon roll or breakfast sandwich. They take preorders here as well.

The proceeds will go toward the athletic booster club for the high school, annual scholarships and the purchase of equipment needed for the athletic program.

Pork Place

The Pork Place, operated by over 30 volunteers from Sutton Christian School, offers the ever-popular Husker Burger, a combination of a sliced pork loin sandwich and a bacon burger all in one.

Proceeds will help pay teachers’ salaries and go into the school’s general fund. Exhibitors can preorder and have food delivered to their location.

Fill ’er up on snacks

If you’re walking around the show site and still have a little room for more food, you can find kettle corn and popcorn, ice cream and other snacks throughout the showgrounds.

About the Author(s)

Curt Arens

Curt Arens

Editor, Nebraska Farmer

Curt Arens began writing about Nebraska’s farm families when he was in high school. Before joining Farm Progress as a field editor in April 2010, he had worked as a freelance farm writer for 27 years, first for newspapers and then for farm magazines, including Nebraska Farmer.

His real full-time career, however, during that same period was farming his family’s fourth generation land in northeast Nebraska. He also operated his Christmas tree farm and grew black oil sunflowers for wild birdseed. Curt continues to raise corn, soybeans and alfalfa and runs a cow-calf herd.

Curt and his wife Donna have four children, Lauren, Taylor, Zachary and Benjamin. They are active in their church and St. Rose School in Crofton, where Donna teaches and their children attend classes.

Previously, the 1986 University of Nebraska animal science graduate wrote a weekly rural life column, developed a farm radio program and wrote books about farm direct marketing and farmers markets. He received media honors from the Nebraska Forest Service, Center for Rural Affairs and Northeast Nebraska Experimental Farm Association.

He wrote about the spiritual side of farming in his 2008 book, “Down to Earth: Celebrating a Blessed Life on the Land,” garnering a Catholic Press Association award.

See more from Curt Arens
Elizabeth Hodges

Elizabeth Hodges

Staff Writer, Farm Progress

Growing up on a third-generation purebred Berkshire hog operation, Elizabeth Hodges of Julian, Neb., credits her farm background as showing her what it takes to be involved in the ag industry. She began her journalism career while in high school, reporting on producer progress for the Midwest Messenger newspaper.

While a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she became a Husker Harvest Days intern at Nebraska Farmer in 2022. The next year, she was hired full time as a staff writer for Farm Progress. She plans to graduate in 2024 with a double major in ag and environmental sciences communications, as well as animal science.

Being on the 2022 Meat Judging team at UNL led her to be on the 2023 Livestock Judging team, where she saw all aspects of the livestock industry. She is also in Block and Bridle and has held different leadership positions within the club.

Hodges’ father, Michael, raises hogs, and her mother, Christy, is an ag education teacher and FFA advisor at Johnson County Central. Hodges is the oldest sibling of four.

See more from Elizabeth Hodges
