Country Lifestyle exhibitors bring wares to HHD

Shop until your heart’s content for either farm equipment or home crafts at Husker Harvest Days.

Mindy Ward

August 14, 2023

jewelry exhibited at HHD
FOR SALE: There are many items for sale from Country Lifestyle exhibitors at Husker Harvest Days. Crafters are located in the Diversified Industries’ North Building.Farm Progress

There is more than farm machinery to shop for at Husker Harvest Days. Country Lifestyle exhibitors offer the latest in household items and one-of-a-kind creations.

The Country Lifestyle vendors are located in the Diversified Industries’ North Building on Sixth Street and Central Avenue, right at the heart of the Husker Harvest Days show site.

Crafters from Nebraska and surrounding states will showcase and sell their wares ranging from candles, jewelry, paintings, farm toys, quilts, pottery, jam and much more.

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Country Lifestyle market. The chart below offers a glimpse at the crafters exhibiting at this year’s Husker Harvest Days.

About the Author(s)

Mindy Ward

Mindy Ward

Editor, Missouri Ruralist

Mindy resides on a small farm just outside of Holstein, Mo, about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis.

After graduating from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural journalism, she worked briefly at a public relations firm in Kansas City. Her husband’s career led the couple north to Minnesota.

There, she reported on large-scale production of corn, soybeans, sugar beets, and dairy, as well as, biofuels for The Land. After 10 years, the couple returned to Missouri and she began covering agriculture in the Show-Me State.

“In all my 15 years of writing about agriculture, I have found some of the most progressive thinkers are farmers,” she says. “They are constantly searching for ways to do more with less, improve their land and leave their legacy to the next generation.”

Mindy and her husband, Stacy, together with their daughters, Elisa and Cassidy, operate Showtime Farms in southern Warren County. The family spends a great deal of time caring for and showing Dorset, Oxford and crossbred sheep.

See more from Mindy Ward


