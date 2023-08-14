August 14, 2023
There is more than farm machinery to shop for at Husker Harvest Days. Country Lifestyle exhibitors offer the latest in household items and one-of-a-kind creations.
The Country Lifestyle vendors are located in the Diversified Industries’ North Building on Sixth Street and Central Avenue, right at the heart of the Husker Harvest Days show site.
Crafters from Nebraska and surrounding states will showcase and sell their wares ranging from candles, jewelry, paintings, farm toys, quilts, pottery, jam and much more.
Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Country Lifestyle market. The chart below offers a glimpse at the crafters exhibiting at this year’s Husker Harvest Days.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Current Conditions for
New York, NY
76°FCloudy
Day 90º
Night 75º
Enter a zip code to see the weather conditions for a different location.
Thompson: Extend current farm billAug 11, 2023
See headliner equipment in BigIron auction at FPSAug 11, 2023
5 Ohio families recognized for conservation effortsAug 11, 2023
Recommended
Heat stress and drought can impact yieldAug 14, 2023
August WASDE: Bearish market reaction explainedAug 14, 2023
Farm Progress America, August 14, 2023Aug 14, 2023
Proposals taken for ’24 CDBG grantsAug 11, 2023