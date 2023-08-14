There is more than farm machinery to shop for at Husker Harvest Days. Country Lifestyle exhibitors offer the latest in household items and one-of-a-kind creations.

The Country Lifestyle vendors are located in the Diversified Industries’ North Building on Sixth Street and Central Avenue, right at the heart of the Husker Harvest Days show site.

Crafters from Nebraska and surrounding states will showcase and sell their wares ranging from candles, jewelry, paintings, farm toys, quilts, pottery, jam and much more.

Get a head start on holiday shopping at the Country Lifestyle market. The chart below offers a glimpse at the crafters exhibiting at this year’s Husker Harvest Days.